Electric Bus Service Starts for Manali-Rohtang Pass Route
A total of five buses starting at 6 am in the morning on all days except on Tuesdays can be rented for Rs 600 per seat will be sent from Manali to Rohtang.
Manali to Rohtang Electric Buses. (Image source: Twitter/ @OlectraEbus )
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) kicked off Electric bus services between Manali and Rohtang on Monday. The services are open for everyone on all days except Tuesdays. Tourists can now travel without a permit in the electric buses to Rohtang, reports stated.
A total of five buses that can be rented for Rs 600 per seat will be sent daily from Manali to Rohtang. At 6 in the morning on Monday, the corporation flagged off the first bus. The buses will take a halt of two hours at Rohtang after which the passengers will be brought back to Manali.
The overwhelming number of tourists has resulted in many not getting the permit, compelling to return back to the barracks. This issue has, however, been put to rest as the commencement of the 25-seater electric bus services does not require a permit. Ahead of this, tourists were required to pay about Rs 10,000 that included taxi fare and the permit. However, both the expense can be accommodated below Rs 600 with the new services.
A total of five buses that can be rented for Rs 600 per seat will be sent daily from Manali to Rohtang. At 6 in the morning on Monday, the corporation flagged off the first bus. The buses will take a halt of two hours at Rohtang after which the passengers will be brought back to Manali.
The overwhelming number of tourists has resulted in many not getting the permit, compelling to return back to the barracks. This issue has, however, been put to rest as the commencement of the 25-seater electric bus services does not require a permit. Ahead of this, tourists were required to pay about Rs 10,000 that included taxi fare and the permit. However, both the expense can be accommodated below Rs 600 with the new services.
