Huawei Launches AIOT M5 Hybrid SUV with HarmonyOS and More

Huawei once made its mark in the smartphone market through its flagship phones but was hit hard by US sanctions which cut off its chip supplies. Now after reportedly dropping its smartphone production by 60 percent for 2021, Huawei is all set to enter the electric vehicle industry.

The Chinese tech giant has unveiled its AIOT M5 Hybrid SUV which can run on both electricity and fuel. The car will be powered by a unique operating system developed by Huawei known as HarmonyOS. The system, which will serve as an alternative to Android and Windows for Huawei, spans across various internet of things devices and gadgets along with the smart car.

According to a Car And Bike report, the car is driven by an electric powertrain having a capacity of 3.2kWh in addition to a 1.5 litres four-cylinder range extender, giving it a combined range of total 1,242 kilometres.

The four-wheeler SUV gets a max power of 315 kW while the performance model has the power of 365 kW. The performance model can clock 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds and has a sophisticated braking system by Bosch. Meanwhile, the 2,880 mm wheelbase of the vehicle and 20-inch aluminium wheel drums make its road presence impactful.

Huawei has also loaded the interior with numerous features which include a curved virtual LCD instrument cluster along with a wide 15.6 inch 2K HDR infotainment display. It also comes with wireless charging and a smart cockpit which is also powered by HarmonyOS.

With its AITO brand, Huawei aims to add intelligence to automotive and develop an intelligent automotive ecosystem. The AITO M5 technology has other advanced features including a Huawei sound system and Android Auto.

