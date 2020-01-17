Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Huawei to Shift Focus from 5G to Self-Driving Cars, Inspired by Tesla

Huawei will not build its own autonomous vehicles but instead, use its 5G expertise to collaborate with automakers to build driverless connected cars.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Huawei to Shift Focus from 5G to Self-Driving Cars, Inspired by Tesla
Image for Representation (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is currently making a big push towards the 5G industry, but it is also reportedly planning to assist in building self-driving cars. "Our ultimate goal is to achieve complete driverless news, but in the process of moving towards the ultimate goal, it can create value. At present, Tesla is already creating value for everyone, if Tesla can do it now, we can all do it," the report quoted rotating Huawei chairman Xu Zhijun.

However, the company does not want to make their own cars but will help car companies build good cars through collaboration. Currently, the smartphone manufacturer is using its expertise in 5G together with SAIC and China Mobile to build 5G connected cars. As per a report, these cars have 5G/LTE-V capabilities, support C-ITS assisted driving functions, feature intelligent voice interactions and even have live video calling functions built-in.

Recently, the company announced that it has shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones as of December 2019, in addition to offering end-to-end 5G solutions. In 2019, Huawei brought 5G to consumers through the launch of eight 5G smartphones: Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, Mate 30 5G, Mate 20 X (5G), Nova 6 5G, Mate X, Honor V30 Pro and Honor V30.

 

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram