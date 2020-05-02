Hummer H2 SUV Modified to fit Maruti Suzuki Alto Size 13-inch Wheels and it Works: Watch Video

It’s no secret that people around the world love SUVs and one of the reasons for that is the sheer road presence of these vehicles. And when it comes to road presence the OG SUV, and the one that can put any other SUV to shame in this regard, has to be the Hummer H2.

And the Hummer H2 has been given all sorts of modifications that enhance its rugged appeal, military-look and road presence using things like huge wheels to give it a taller stance or use off-road wheels to make it look adventurous. However, the folks at Garage 54 went the exact opposite way with a particular black Hummer H2 and decided to fit in 13-inch wheels. And yes, this is the exact same size wheels that you would find in a Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Datsun RediGo. In this case, though, the rims were taken from a Lada, spray-painted gold and fitted onto the humongous SUV.

But it wasn’t as easy as just taking out the older wheels and popping these in as the rims needed substantial modifications in order to be able to fit into the Hummer in the first place. This required Garage 54 to cut out the centre of the wheel with a plasma cutter so it can fit the huge wheel hub of the Hummer and they also doubled the number of stud holes from four to eight. After this, the rims were hammered into shape before putting on some generic passenger car tires on them.

Another benefit of this experiment has been that the Hummer has been lowered to being mere inches off the ground, accentuating its stance albeit in a different manner. The video goes on to show the Hummer being driven around the workshop as well and the entire system works until they hit a big pothole in proper city roads that is. But nevertheless, the Hummer looks, well, interesting to say the least and is definitely something that none of us expected to see.

