Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept Unveiled: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Electric Motorcycle

Pierer Mobility, the parent company of Husqvarna had announced in September 2020 that Husqvarna electric bike called the E-plain would go on sale in 2022. The Husqvarna E-Pilen concept has now been revealed by the Swedish company and it looks little different to what was originally mentioned in the Pierer Mobility report. According to a report in Autocar India the design of the upcoming vehicle will be very unique. From what is known till now, it is likely that the electric bike will be made available with an 8kW (10.8hp) motor variant. Apart from this, there are chances that more engine variants will be made available for the different variants of the electric motorcycle.

In terms of design, one can expect the signature round LED headlamp. On the back the design will be quiet minimalistic and there will only be space for a number plate and indicators, the report mentioned.

The design of the two-wheeler is said to be similar to the existing Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. However, from the looks one can clearly conclude that the shape and the bodywork of the upcoming electric wheeler are quite different. One of the visible differences includes an impressive chassis area. The similarity with the preceding vehicles is seen in terms of 43mm USD fork, wheels and single front disc.

Till now there has been no information regarding the battery capacity but what is known is that E-Pilen’s range is going to be 100km. The only thing that is confirmed about batteries is that it is going to swappable. In the photograph, one can also see that there is a provision of putting three smaller pack batteries which can be accessed from the top of the fuel tank.

The motorcycle’s production will most likely be done at the Bajaj plant in Pune’s Chakan. If all goes well the sale of the electric motorcycle will begin from 2022.

