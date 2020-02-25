Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.80 Lakh

Bajaj Auto announced prices of the much-awaited Husqvarna twins in India: Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. The motorcycles were unveiled at the India Bike Week, Goa on 6th December 2019. Husqvarna, a leading premium motorcycle brand of Swedish origin, is a part of the KTM Group and has been brought to India by Bajaj Auto to complement the successful KTM brand. Husqvarna Motorcycles will be sold out of KTM showrooms which have been upgraded to sell both KTM and Husqvarna brands. At launch starting early March, the Husqvarna twins will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next five months, the footprint will expand to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen have a Swedish design language which is understated, minimalist, and elegant. The Svartpilen 250 has a more rugged design with an upright stance. It comes with dual-purpose tyres and is capable of taking both on and off-road journeys. The Vitpilen 250 has a sportier design, clip-on handlebars and a front lean riding position.

The 250 cc machines feature a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces punchy torque at the highest levels of engine refinement delivering a dynamic and fun-filled riding experience. With a compact chassis design, WP suspension and premium quality components, the Husqvarna twins ensure dynamic performance and great riding comfort. The Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 have special introductory pricing of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Speaking on the occasion Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said: “The premium motorcycle segment has seen strong growth in India over the last five years of almost 19 per cent CAGR, with two broad classes of motorcycles - sporty high-performance motorcycles and lifestyle motorcycles with limited performance. The Husqvarna twins are superbly crafted and will be a game-changer in the lifestyle performance segment. They offer a great package of superior dynamic performance and a unique Swedish design language. The Husqvarnas are meant for progressive riders who have an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design. We look forward to seeing Husqvarna replicate the success of KTM motorcycles by targeting a different and complementary consumer segment”.

Husqvarna is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world and has been in continuous production since 1903. Bajaj Auto through its Probiking business unit launched KTM motorcycles in India in 2012. KTM has been successful with its high-performance sports motorcycles, selling over 250,000 units since launch. Last year, India became the largest market for KTM globally and in return helped KTM become the World’s number 1 premium performance motorcycle brand by volume. Bajaj Auto plans to replicate the success of KTM with Husqvarna motorcycles by targeting the lifestyle segment.

Key Highlights:



· 248.8cc Torque 30 PS DOHC Single Cylinder engine



· Swedish design – clean, modern aesthetics



· Premium build quality and finish



· Strong and lightweight steel trellis frame for responsive handling



· High-quality WP APEX suspension with upside-down forks



· Bosch Dual Channel ABS system



· LED headlight and taillight



· Robust 17” cast aluminium wheels



· High-quality components and technology

Husqvarna Svartpilen/Vitpilen 250 Spec Sheet:



Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine



Cooling: Liquid Cooling



Displacement: 248.76 cc



Max Power: 22.1kw (30 PS)@9000 rpm



Max Torque: 24 Nm at 7500 rpm



Clutch Type: Multi-disc slipper clutch



Number of Gears: 6



Fuel System: Bosch EFI



Frame: Steel Trellis Frame, Powder Coated



Handlebar: Svartpilen- Hydroformed mounting, Vitpilen -Clip-on Steel Tube



Front suspension: WP APEX - USD 43 mm



Rear suspension: WP APEX - Monoshock



ABS: Dual Channel ABS



Braking: Front - 320 mm , Rear - 230 mm



Ground Clearance: 145 mm



Tank Capacity: 9.5 litres



Seat Height: 835 mm



Wheel Size: 17-inch rims



Tyre Size: Front -110/70-R17,54H; Rear- 150/60-R17,66H



Weight: Svartpilen - 154 kg, Vitpilen - 153 kg