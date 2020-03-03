Hybrid Vehicles Make More Sense Than Electric Cars: Lexus India President - Watch Video

Lexus India recently launched the LC 500h and locally produced ES 300h in India. At the sidelines, we got a chance to interact with P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India to understand the rationale behind the launch of both the products, future products and why hybrids make more sense over electric vehicles. Here's our conversation:



The LC 500h is inspired by the radical design of the popular LFA supercar along with captivating interiors. It is launched at a starting price of Rs 1.96 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The version of the car coming to India is the latest one that is sold globally.

On the inside, the car gets a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be controlled with the help of a touchpad that the company will domestically produce. It also comes with other notable features including a fully-digital instrument cluster and ten-way power-adjustable driving seat.

Powering the car is a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that outputs a peak of 300hp and 348Nm of torque. The power is supplied to the rear wheels through a four-speed CVT. The same engine is paired with an electric motor that increases the power to 354hp.

The Lexus LC500h now joins the Japanese carmaker's Indian car line-up, which comprises of the RX450h, LS500h, NX300h and ES300h amongst other SUVs like the LX450d and LX570. In the domestic market, the car will compete against the Jaguar F-Type, Audi RS5 Coupe and the upcoming BMW 8-Series.

