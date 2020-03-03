English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hybrid Vehicles Make More Sense Than Electric Cars: Lexus India President - Watch Video

PB Venugopal, President, Lexus India

PB Venugopal, President, Lexus India

We recently got a chance to interact with P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India to understand the brand, future products and new launches.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
Share this:

Lexus India recently launched the LC 500h and locally produced ES 300h in India. At the sidelines, we got a chance to interact with P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India to understand the rationale behind the launch of both the products, future products and why hybrids make more sense over electric vehicles. Here's our conversation:

The LC 500h is inspired by the radical design of the popular LFA supercar along with captivating interiors. It is launched at a starting price of Rs 1.96 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The version of the car coming to India is the latest one that is sold globally.

On the inside, the car gets a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be controlled with the help of a touchpad that the company will domestically produce. It also comes with other notable features including a fully-digital instrument cluster and ten-way power-adjustable driving seat.

Powering the car is a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that outputs a peak of 300hp and 348Nm of torque. The power is supplied to the rear wheels through a four-speed CVT. The same engine is paired with an electric motor that increases the power to 354hp.

The Lexus LC500h now joins the Japanese carmaker's Indian car line-up, which comprises of the RX450h, LS500h, NX300h and ES300h amongst other SUVs like the LX450d and LX570. In the domestic market, the car will compete against the Jaguar F-Type, Audi RS5 Coupe and the upcoming BMW 8-Series.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story