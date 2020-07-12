Hyderabad Airport Gets India's 1st and Only Completely Contactless Car Parking Amid Covid-19

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) that operates the city airport Friday said it is offering fully contact-less airport car parking service. "Apart from offering an end-to-end contact-less boarding experience for safe travel, GHIAL has also scaled up its NETC (National Electronic Toll Collection) FASTag Car Parking in collaboration with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India)," a press release from GMR said here.

With this development, the Hyderabad international airport now offers the country's first and only fully contact-less airport car parking experience for passengers and visitors, the release said.

With the recent ramp-up, the airport has introduced a high standard of safety with contact-less toll transactions during the ongoing COVID-19 situation, it said.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said, As part of our commitment to providing a safe airport experience during COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to announce that now passengers and visitors can avail themselves of a fully contact-less car parking experience with the collaboration with NPCI andNETC."

Now, customers holding any bank NETC FASTag could zip through the airport car parking with zero-contact transactions having full control over their safe travel, the release said.