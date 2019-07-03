Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hyderabad Airport Launches Face Recognition System on Trial Basis

On the first day, over 180 passengers enrolled voluntarily for DigiYatra trials at Hyderabad Airport.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Airport Launches Face Recognition System on Trial Basis
An aerial image of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
Loading...

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has initiated Face Recognition (FR) system on a trial basis for passengers for entry into the aerodrome, sources said Tuesday. The trials, which are being carried out under Centre's Digi Yatra programme started from July 1 and would continue till July 31, they said adding over 180 passengers enrolled voluntarily for the trials at the airport.

"The airport has set up dedicated FR Registration counters near the Domestic Departure Gates No 1 and 3. The registration is available from 8 am to 8 pm for passengers who would like a new digital experience and is completely voluntary. On the first day (July 1), over 180 passengers enrolled voluntarily for DigiYatra trials at Hyderabad Airport," the sources said.

Digi Yatra - Digital processing of passengers at the airports. Passengers would be automatically processed based on facial recognition system at checkpoints such as entry point check, an entry into Security Check, aircraft boarding, additionally this would also facilitate self-bag drop and check-in, using facial recognition to identify pax and data recall.

Digi Yatra would facilitate paperless travel and avoid identity check at multiple points, an official release had earlier said. For FR enrollment, one can visit any of the FR Registration Counters at the airport with a valid government id card, contact details and get his or her face captured by the camera, Airport sources said.

Once this is done, a CISF personnel physically checks the applicant's government ID proof and post successful verification, a unique DigiYatra/FR ID for the passenger is generated. An exclusive e-gate is available at the Departure Gate No 3, where the enrolled passenger can get his or her boarding card scanned, face the FR Camera, which matches and verifies the credentials along with the itinerary details.

Upon successful verification, the passenger gets checked-in and the e-gate opens all done in split seconds. "Since this is a trial phase, CISF personnel will still physically verify the travel docs and ID details of FR-registered passenger at the departure gate," sources said. Currently, the FR trials at Hyderabad Airport are being offered to passengers travelling with hand baggage only and are those who are bound for the select cities viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Vizag and Vijayawada.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram