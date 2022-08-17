Hyderabad and Bengaluru May Get Closer Via Semi-High-Speed Railway Track: Report

Indian Railways is planning to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Hyderabad by building a semi-high-speed railway track compatible for trains running at 200 kilometres per hour, as per a report by India Infrahub.

Currently, the distance between the two cities, as per the existing track layout, is 622 kilometres. With the new greenfield project, Railways is aiming to reduce this distance to 503 kilometres. The proposed track, connecting Yelahanka in Bengaluru to Umdanagar near Secunderabad, will be built under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore.

As per the report, the proposed track will feature fencing and 1.5-metre-high sidewalls, two infrastructural aspects that are necessary for semi-high-speed trains. The new line will also get a separate control system and signalling. Considering these features, the track, when built, will cost the Railways roughly Rs 60 crores per kilometre.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad are emerging as the two silicon valleys of India. They contain high economical value and thus, Railways is mulling over reducing the travel time between the two cities to a couple of hours. A detailed report for the proposed track is in the works and will be presented soon.

Railways is currently working towards upgrading the tracks running between Delhi and Howrah, and Delhi and Mumbai, making them compatible for trains running at 160 kilometres per hour. However, the upgradation approach is chucked for the track running between the two IT cities. Rather, a new track, compatible for semi-high-speed trains, will be built, alongside the existing regular tracks.

In July 2022, Indian Railways floated a tender regarding the manufacturing of 100 Vande Bharat trains designed for a maximum speed of 200 kilometres per hour. In total, the Railways has invited bids for a set of 400 trains that will be executed in three tranches. Currently, the Vande Bharat has a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

