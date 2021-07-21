Hyderabad International Airport Gets Four Rapid Taxiways to Enhance Runway Capacity

GMR-led Hyderabad Airport on Monday announced that it has commissioned four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs). GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) said these additional RETs will support the objective of enhancing runway capacity from the current 36 to 45 plus aircraft movements per hour. GHIAL has also successfully commissioned its primary runway after major rehabilitation works.

The RETs will improve operational efficiency. They are designed to allow aircraft to taxi off the runaway at relatively shorter distances and hence reduce runway occupancy time, thereby increasing runway capacity. In addition to this, rehabilitation will increase the Pavement Classification Number (PCN) and friction values of the runway, thereby enhancing the safety of aircraft being operated.

GHIAL has also reached one more green landmark by converting 98 per cent of its Airside lighting (Airfield signage, taxiway centerline lights, runway lights) with energy-efficient LED lighting, which will considerably save energy and reduce carbon emissions.

The newly installed LED lights will enable safe flights and ensure visibility across the airfields even in adverse weather conditions, Runway and other airfield lighting are keys to safe operations of the airfields. Designed to save energy, technologically advanced lighting offers solutions that are innovative and work seamlessly. This Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL) up-gradation was accomplished as part of the runway rehabilitation works, GHIAL said.

Earlier, halogen lightings were replaced with LEDs at the terminal building and offices. It has now extended this initiative to airside operations.

In March, Hyderabad Airport bagged Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for 2020. Hyderabad Airport has been adjudged as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in Asia-Pacific region for 2020, in its category of 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA). ASQ is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction while they are travelling through an airport, GHIAL said in a statement on Monday. The airport has consistently ranked in ACI-ASQ survey as among the global top 3 airports for 9 consecutive years (2009 to 2017) including world number one position for 4 times in 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017 in 5 - 15 MPPA category; it ranked world number 4 in 2018 in 15 - 25 MPPA category. GHIAL has won the coveted ACI’s ASQ Departures Awards by being adjudged as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ and its first ever ‘Best Airport in Environment & Ambience by Size’, both in Asia-Pacific region for 2019, in its category of 15-25 MPPA.

