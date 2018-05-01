Hyderabad Police Arrest 26 Parents for Letting Their Minor Ride Vehicles [Video]

In a rather unusual case of stringent police action, Hyderabad cops have arrested 26 parents for their minor children drive/ride vehicles. Starting 2018 onwards, Hyderabad police has started taking action against the parents for letting their minor/ juvenile kids let drive and ride vehicles on the road without a proper license.According to the government rule, the minimum age of operating a vehicle in India is 18 years, after which you are eligible to apply for a valid driving license. This is not a first-of-its kind initiative in India as Bangalore police also did something on the similar lines in 2015.However, the case of juvenile driving has become a nuisance in the country and Hyderabad has set a right example for the other cities. Anil Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, Hyderabad, says that in March alone, 20 parents were sent to jail by the court, while 6 parents have been arrested in April.Juvenile driving has been a major cause of traffic accidents and Hyderabad is following a strict rule of arresting the parents of such minors. The Hyderabad police has developed a full-fledged program for such an offence and along with the parents, any minor caught driving or riding a vehicle without a valid license will be arrested and sent to the juvenile court.Hyderabad Police will also give counselling sessions, while the parents will face a harder punishment. AV Ranganath, DCP Traffic, Hyderabad, has said, “There are several incidents in which minors died in road accidents and we are now concentrating on their safety. Parents will now be extra cautious before allowing children to drive vehicles.”The minors who are repeating this offence will be punished harder and go to jail for a longer time. It is the duty of the parents to make sure their children stay away from vehicles before they attain a formal and legal license.