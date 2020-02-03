Hyderabad Police Seize Lamborghini Huracan, Audi R8 For Racing on Public Roads

Racing on public roads is not only unsafe for those racing, but also pose risks for those around. When it comes to supercars or superbikes, the danger escalates due to its high speed and powerful performance.

Recently, two sportscars were seized by the Hyderabad police for racing on an expressway in the city. The Rajendra Nagar Police seized a Lamborghini Huracan and an Audi R8 after being alerted about two supercars street racing on the PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) expressway, reports suggested.

The vehicles were being driven by two men who were on their way to Mehdipatnam from Shamshabad and took the PVNR expressway. This expressway is often preferred by those who speed their vehicles because it remains more or less empty.

The report added that the duo was stopped because they were driving rashly and several riders had complained to the police, G Suresh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajendra Nagar Police station said.

Both the performance cars were finally stopped near the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, where police seized the cars. Cases have been filed against both the drivers but the exact sections imposed on them were not revealed.

Both Lamborghini Huracan and the Audi R8 are cars that can cross the triple-digit mark under 5 seconds with ease.

