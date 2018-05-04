English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Police Shines on Facebook Again, Warns Motorcycle Rider Without Helmet in Style
Hyderabad Police is using the social media as a tool to promote road safety and at the same time, warn law breakers.
Hyderabad Traffic Police warns traffic law breaker. (Image: Hyderabad police)
A few days ago we shared a news on how the Hyderabad Police led the country by example after arresting 26 parents of underage drivers/riders. This was the first time a continuous and prolonged action was taken against the minors and their parents for operating a vehicle without proper license and only Bangalore took somewhat similar action back in 2015.
It has come to the light that Hyderabad police is now following Bangalore police's footsteps to use social media as a tool to warn law breakers in a unique way. Time and again we have seen how Bangalore traffic police uses social media to promote safe driving habits.
This time, though, it was the turn of the Hyderabad Police to use the social media as a tool to promote road safety and at the same time, warn law breakers. Often in India, people use hilarious bumper stickers, both on motorcycles and cars – some of which boasts about them breaking the traffic law.
One such incident from Hyderabad showcased a young rider boasting about him not wearing a helmet. His sticker read - “No Helmet! I Die Like Real Men.” But a Facebook post by Hyderabad Traffic Police made sure he doesn’t go away free with his silly stunt.
Since the number plate was visible, Hyderabad Traffic Cops identified the bike owner and posted a hilarious warning on Facebook. The post stated, “We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won’t let U die. We will see that U “LIVE LIKE REAL MEN”. Please wear helmet & ride.”
We are sure Mr Reddy would have read the Facebook post and changed his attitude towards careless riding without a helmet on a motorcycle. We also hope the police in Delhi-NCR will take such actions on law breakers through social media, as it is easy to approach anyone through this form of communication.
