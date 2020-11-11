Hyderabad to Get 137 New Link Roads Aimed at Easing Traffic Congestion on Main Roads

Telangana's Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday said that 137 link roads will be developed in Hyderabad as part of a comprehensive plan to ease traffic congestion on main roads.

The minister, who inaugurated three link roads in the city on Monday, revealed that 137 link roads amounting to a length of 126.20 km have been identified with an aim to improve mobility along the primary traffic corridors.

Under the first phase, 37 link roads amounting to a length of 44.7 km have been taken up at a cost of Rs 313.65 crore and the work is at various stages of construction.

Stating that Hyderabad is the fastest growing metro cities in the country, he said the state government is focusing on improving the basic infrastructure to cater to the needs of the growing population.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said the government is committed to improve the basic infrastructure in the city.

He said in a move to ease the traffic congestion, the authorities concerned have mapped the road network in a scientific manner. "We are focusing on ring roads, link roads or missing roads to take pressure off the main roads. For this purpose, a separate body, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation has been set up," he said.

Stating that the government believes in participatory governance, KTR said the list of 137 link roads will be kept in public domain and urged people to send their suggestions for adding more link roads to the list.

Also Watch:

KTR pointed out that the government took up Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore. A comprehensive road maintenance programme has also been taken up.

During the last six years, the government spent Rs 8,113 crore to provide better facilities in Hyderabad to improve the standard of life, he said. The works undertaken include flyovers, underpasses, laying of slip/link roads and junction improvements.