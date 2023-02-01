Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Delhi-Chandigarh Highways Get Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations

Hyundai India has installed ultra-fast DC charging stations across Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Delhi-Chandigarh highways for the EV owners in the country. The company aims to setup 10 such ultra-fast charging stations for the public in the first-half of CY2023. It intends to cover many more national highways including Delhi-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune and Bengaluru-Chennai in India.

The charging station at the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway is located at Narketpalle while Delhi-Chandigarh is situated in Kurukshetra. These charging stations are manned by marshals while open 24×7 for all passenger EV owners. They comprise of one 150 kW Ultra-Fast DC Charger and one 60 kW High-Speed DC Charger. The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10-80 percent in barely 21 minutes at these Fast Charging stations.

Commenting on the installation of Fast Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles, Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to take another step in the direction of strengthening the Indian Government’s resolve for Electrification, that will enrich and augment the electric mobility lifestyle for EV adopters. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has been persistent in its efforts to enhance customer convenience by installing Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations at strategic public locations across highways and cities."

Hyundai EV owners can access the charging stations on Hyundai’s own Charger Management System in myHyundai App. They can also pre-book the charging slots while making digital payments for the same. Moreover, charging status can also be monitored through the myHyundai App. All the charging stations are managed and operated by Hyundai Motor India Ltd in partnership with the industry’s leading charge point operator ‘ChargeZone’.

Besides the ultra-fast DC chargers, these stations have adequate customer amenities like coffee shops and restaurants. They are open to the public and to all passenger EV owners from 1st Feb 2023.

