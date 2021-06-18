Hyundai Alcazar 6/7-Seater SUV to Launch in India Today - Watch it Live Here [Video]

Hyundai is all set to launch its first 6- and 7-seater SUV called Alcazar in India today on June 18. Dealerships have started taking bookings for a fully refundable amount of Rs 25000. The Alcazar gets two cabin options, a 6-seater cabin and a 7-seater version and borrows most of its design and features from Creta. As per various reports, the SUV will be available in six variations and 18 trim levels, with both petrol and diesel engines. It will be offered in Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone specification options.

The Alcazar borrows a slew of elements from the Hyundai Creta, including a revised front grille, redesigned bumpers, tri-beam projector headlights, LED DRLs, and wraparound headlamps. Increased rear overhangs allow for third-row seating, while additional elements include blacked-out pillars, black side body cladding, silver-finished roof rails, and a shark fin antenna. The Alcazar distinguishes itself from the Creta by riding on big 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and having a wheelbase of 2,760 mm, 150 mm longer than its 5-seater sibling.

In terms of cabin amenities, infotainment and comforts, the Alcazar is available in two seating configurations. The 6-seater model includes two tip-and-tumble captain chairs in the centre row, as well as specialized armrests with cup holders, storage capacity and wireless phone charging. The centre row of the Alcazar’s seven seats is a bench type providing more space than the 6-seater variant.

The petrol engine in the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar is a third-generation Nu 2.0-litre unit producing 159PS of max output and 191Nm of max torque, whereas the diesel mill produces 115PS of max output and 250Nm of max torque. A six-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic torque converter are available as transmission choices.

There are 3 drive modes: Comfort, Eco, and Sport, as well as three traction control modes: Snow, Sand, and Mud. Hyundai Motor India claims that the Alcazar has the greatest mileage in its category in both petrol MT/AT and diesel MT/AT configurations.

The Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV500 are among the contenders of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar. The pricing of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar in India is estimated to range between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 21 lakh.

