Hyundai Alcazar: Here is How it Will be Different from the 2021 Creta SUV

Just a few days back, the images of Hyundai’s Alcazar were leaked online and people could not stop themselves from getting into its details. The all-new SUV is expected to get unveiled on April 7 in Rajasthan. The model will be competing against the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500. If you are planning to buy a car and are confused if to go with a Hyundai Alcazar or the Creta, here are some of the differences which you can consider before taking a final call.

Alcazar will be available in a 7-seater and 6-seater option. If you opt for the 7-seater, then it will come with a bench seat for the middle row. The customer will also be given a choice to go for two captain chairs for the middle-row. The captain chairs will have a dedicated centre console with an armrest and two cup holders, according to CarToq . Creta comes only in a 5-seater model.

Talking about the design the first thing that we can observe is a tail lamp design. If you will notice the rear tail lamp design of Creta it is a C-shaped LED running light while the Alcazar’s lights are bigger and also have a different layout for the running light. The LED strip is placed in the lower surround of the tail lamp.

Coming to the front designs, the all-new Alcazar has a similar basic design to that of Creta but what makes it different is its cascading grille. Also, inside the grille, you can observe many individual chrome pieces and even get a chrome surround whose sides integrate with the headlamps like the Creta.

As the Alcazar is equipped with the C-pillar it will be longer than the Creta. The longer size will enable the car to get a larger rear overhang which can accommodate the third-row of seats.The Alcazar gets bigger alloy wheels than the ones found on the Creta as the all-new SUV will be using 18-inch alloy wheels compared to 17-inchers of the Creta.