Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) Now Gets a Seven Seating Configuration in Diesel Version

Hyundai has introduced a new mid-spec Platinum (O) 7-seater variant of the Alcazar, available with the diesel engine for now. The company has priced the Platinum (O) diesel 7-seater at Re 19.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which makes it Re 15,000 less than the 6-seater variant. The Hyundai Alcazar is now available in both 6 and 7 seater configurations, depending on what variant you pick.

The Platinum (O) variant is now the only trim that offers an automatic gearbox in both 6 and 7 seater trims in its diesel lineup. The company offers the Alcazar in eight variants that include Prestige (O), Prestige, Platinum (O), Platinum, Signature (O), Signature, Signature (O) Dual Tone and Signature Dual Tone.

The company offers Alcazar in two engine options - 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) with 6-speed automatic transmission and 2-litre petrol (159PS/191Nm) comes with both 6-speed torque converter automatic or 6-speed manual transmission. The automatic variant features three drive modes that include Eco, City and Sport and three traction modes of snow, sand and mud.

Talking of the equipment list, the car comes with an 8-way adjustable driver seat, 64-colour ambient lighting, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen system with BlueLink connected car tech, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features of the car include an 8-speaker Bose sound system, paddle shifters, air purifier and a 360-degree camera.

For safety, the car comes equipped with ABS with EBD, six airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors. With the new introduction of the seven-seater variant, the Alcazar Platinum (O) now offers more options for buyers and will rival other car brands like MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian market.

