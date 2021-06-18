CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hyundai Alcazar SUV India LIVE Launch: Prices, Features, Specifications, Variants and More
Hyundai is all set to launch the Alcazar SUV in India. The car will be placed above the popular offering Creta and will be offered in 6- and 7-seater configurations.

News18.com | June 18, 2021, 11:58 IST
Hyundai is all set to release the new Alcazar SUV in India today. Dealerships have started taking bookings for a fully refundable amount of Rs 25,000. The Alcazar is the 6- and 7-seater version of Creta and will be marketed as a premium SUV. The car 2021 will be available in six variations and 18 trim levels, with both petrol and diesel engines. It will be offered in Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone specification options. The Alcazar borrows a slew of elements from the Hyundai Creta, including a revised front grille, redesigned bumpers, tri-beam projector headlights, LED DRLs, and wraparound headlamps. Increased rear overhangs allow for third-row seating, while additional elements include blacked-out pillars, black side body cladding, silver-finished roof rails, and a shark fin antenna. In terms of cabin amenities, infotainment and comforts, the Alcazar is available in two seating configurations. The 6-seater model includes two tip-and-tumble captain chairs in the centre row, as well as specialized armrests with cup holders, storage capacity and wireless phone charging. The centre row of the Alcazar’s seven seats is a bench type providing more space than the 6-seater variant. The petrol engine in the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar is a third-generation Nu 2.0-litre unit producing 159PS of max output and 191Nm of max torque, whereas the diesel mill produces 115PS of max output and 250Nm of max torque. A six-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic torque converter are available as transmission choices. There are 3 drive modes: Comfort, Eco, and Sport, as well as three traction control modes: Snow, Sand, and Mud. Hyundai Motor India claims that the Alcazar has the greatest mileage in its category in both petrol MT/AT and diesel MT/AT configurations.

Jun 18, 2021 11:58 (IST)

The car is expected to get a Cognac Brown colour for the interior. Meanwhile, the SUV will be available in six variants -Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, and Platinum (O).

Jun 18, 2021 11:50 (IST)

The all-new Alcazar’s petrol variant will be powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine which will churn out a power of 159 hp and a peak torque of 192 Nm.

Jun 18, 2021 11:34 (IST)

Talking about features, the Alcazar is assumed to receive all the features offered by Hyundai Creta like a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera among others. The interior of the vehicle will feature a dual-tone colour theme.

Jun 18, 2021 11:22 (IST)

Here's what the rear seat of the Hyundai Alcazar looks like: 

Jun 18, 2021 11:11 (IST)

Hyundai has also given several styling modifications to help differentiate the Alcazar from the Creta. These incorporate a modified grille, a refreshed front bumper, an extended rear quarter glass, taillights featuring a wraparound design, faux exhaust tips and significantly large 18-inch alloy wheels.

Jun 18, 2021 11:05 (IST)

The Alcazar however has been furnished with a longer wheelbase by Hyundai at 2760 mm to support the extra row of seats.

Jun 18, 2021 10:46 (IST)

The Alcazar is based on the Creta and will be placed above it in Hyundai's portfolio in India. The car will come in both 6- and 7-seater iterations in India.

Jun 18, 2021 10:42 (IST)

Hyundai is all set to launch the Alcazar SUV in India today. Stay tuned for more updates.

Hyundai Alcazar. (Photo: Hyundai)

