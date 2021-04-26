Hyundai Alcazar SUV Launch Deferred Till May End Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

Hyundai has delayed the launch of its Alcazar SUV, which will now be unveiled at the ending of May this year, according to autocarindia.com .The vehicle will be available in 6 and 7-seat designs and will feature a 1.5-litre diesel engine option as well as a 2.0-litre petrol engine and will give a direct competition to Mahindra's XUV 500, Tata Safari and Hector Plus.

The Alcazar SUV by the South Korean automobile giant also features a three-row seating capacity and was scheduled for launch in April this month. Hyundai's move to delay the launch comes in light of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

In principle, the new Alcazar is inspired by Hyundai's full-size SUV, Creta with both vehicles featuring a similar platform. The Alcazar however has been furnished with a longer wheelbase by Hyundai at 2760 mm to support the extra row of seats.

Hyundai has also given several styling modifications to help differentiate the Alcazar from the Creta. These incorporate a modified grille, a refreshed front bumper, an extended rear quarter glass, taillights featuring a wraparound design, faux exhaust tips and significantly large 18-inch alloy wheels.

The all-new Alcazar's petrol variant will be powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine which will churn out a power of 159 hp and a peak torque of 192 Nm. The diesel version of the upcoming vehicle, on the other hand, will sport a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged motor borrowed from Hyundai's Creta that produces 115hp and 250Nm. Both the variants will come with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Talking about features, the Alcazar is assumed to receive all the features offered by Hyundai Creta like a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera among others. The interior of the vehicle will feature a dual-tone colour theme.

