Hyundai Alcazar SUV Receives 11,000 Bookings in Less Than a Month Since Launch

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has garnered over 11,000 bookings for its recently-launched premium SUV Alcazar. The vehicle was launched less than a month ago. The SUV is available in 14 variant levels, with both petrol and diesel engines. It is being offered in Prestige, Platinum, and Signature options and has a 6- and a 7-seater cabin option.

The Alcazar borrows a slew of elements from the Hyundai Creta, including a revised front grille, redesigned bumpers, tri-beam projector headlights, LED DRLs, and wraparound headlamps. Increased rear overhangs allow for third-row seating, while additional elements include blacked-out pillars, black side body cladding, silver-finished roof rails, and a shark fin antenna.

In terms of cabin amenities, infotainment and comforts, the Alcazar is available in two seating configurations. The 6-seater model includes two tip-and-tumble captain chairs in the centre row, as well as specialized armrests with cup holders, storage capacity and wireless phone charging. The centre row of the Alcazar’s seven seats is a bench type providing more space than the 6-seater variant.

The Alcazar also comes with a new petrol engine in the form of the third-generation Nu 2.0-litre unit producing 159PS of max output and 191Nm of max torque, whereas the diesel mill produces 115PS of max output and 250Nm of max torque. A six-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic torque converter are available as transmission choices.

There are 3 drive modes: Comfort, Eco, and Sport, as well as three traction control modes: Snow, Sand, and Mud. Hyundai Motor India claims that the Alcazar has the greatest mileage in its category in both petrol MT/AT and diesel MT/AT configurations.

In terms of safety features, the Hyundai Alcazar gets 6 Airbags (Dual Front + Front Side + Curtain), Blind View Monitor (1st in Segment), Surround View Monitor with 360° Camera, ESC with VSM, Hill Start Assist Control, Automatic Headlamps and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System among others.

