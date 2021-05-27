Hyundai Alcazar to Mahindra XUV 700, Here are the Top 5 Upcoming SUV Launches in India

The Indian car market is expected to witness new hot launches in the remainder of 2021. Some of the launches which were earlier delayed because of the COVID-19 second wave would also be making their way as the pandemic situation looks to be moving towards improvement. For SUV lovers, the year could be more special as various companies are set to bring in their new models for the first time to the Indian market. So, if you have looking to get yourself a vehicle this year, do check out our list of the upcoming most awaited SUV launches of 2021.

Hyundai Alcazar

Based on the design of Hyundai's popular and successful compact SUV -Creta -the Alcazar will finally be making its debut in 7-seater segment. The Alcazar was slated to launch on April 29 but the COVID-19 second wave delayed the launch and it's now expected to come in June. It's expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options.

Mahindra XUV700

Successor to Mahindra's successful SUV brand XUV500, the all-new Mahindra XUV 700 will hit the markets in October. It's expected to come loaded with features like Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assist Systems (ADAS)among others. It will be offered both in petrol and diesel engine options.

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda is expected to launch its mid-size SUV Kushaq in June 2021. Kushaq, which is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform, will be the manufacturers bid to make its place in a highly competitive mid-size SUV market which is already illustrated with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos and others. The SUV will be offered in two power terrain options — the 1.0-litre TSI that will offer peak power if 109 bhp coupled with 175Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre TSI variant has a maximum output of 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift

Volkswagen will also be introducing the facelift version of Taigun in the Indian markets this year. A sister model to Skoda Kushaq, Taigun will come with the same engine options. With 90 per cent of localization of Taigun, Volkswagen is expected to be priced aggressively.

Also Watch:

Audi e-Tron

Audi will be introducing its first all-electric SUV e-Tron in the Indian market this year. While it is expected to be launched in June, it might be pushed further if the COVID-19 situation does not improve. e-Tron will come with a 95kWh battery pack powering two electric motors. The electric SUV has a maximum output of 408hp and can go from 0 to 100kph in 5.7 seconds. e- Tron provides a WLTP-certified range of 440km.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here