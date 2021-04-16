auto

Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar vs Creta Comparison: What Has Changed - Design, Engine and More
2-MIN READ

Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar vs Creta Comparison: What Has Changed - Design, Engine and More

Hyundai Creta vs Alcazar.

Hyundai Creta vs Alcazar.

Hyundai is all set to launch the Alcazar in India and we recently got a glimpse of the SUV in its camouflaged avatar. We find out how it differs from its younger sibling, the Creta.

The Alcazar is all set to enter the Indian seven-seater SUV market, going against the likes of MG Hector Plus, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari. If you are planning to buy a car and are confused if to go with a Hyundai Alcazar or its younger sibling, the Creta, here are some of the differences which you can consider before taking a final call.

SeatsAlcazar will be available in a 7-seater and 6-seater option. If you opt for the 7-seater, then it will come with a bench seat for the middle row. The customer will also be given a choice to go for two captain chairs for the middle-row. The captain chairs will have a dedicated centre console with an armrest and two cup holders, according to CarToq. Creta comes only in a 5-seater model.
Hyundai Alacazar Design

Talking about the design the first thing that we can observe is a tail lamp design. If you will notice the rear tail lamp design of Creta it is a C-shaped LED running light while the Alcazar’s lights are bigger and also have a different layout for the running light. The LED strip is placed in the lower surround of the tail lamp.

Coming to the front designs, the all-new Alcazar has a similar basic design to that of Creta but what makes it different is its cascading grille. Also, inside the grille, you can observe many individual chrome pieces and even get a chrome surround whose sides integrate with the headlamps like the Creta.

Hyundai Creta Design

The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with a brand new design on the outside that falls in line with the same language that began with the Venue. It comes with three-part LED headlamps, squared wheel arches, a new grille, different alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin.

Hyundai Alcazar DimensionsAs the Alcazar is equipped with the C-pillar it will be longer than the Creta. The longer size will enable the car to get a larger rear overhang which can accommodate the third-row of seats.Hyundai Creta Dimension

The Creta measures 4300mm in length, 1790mm in width, 1635mm in height and gets 2610mm of wheelbase.

Hyundai Alcazr, Creta Engine

The powertrain options are likely to be carried over from the Creta which include – a 138bhp/242Nm 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol unit with a seven-speed DCT unit, a 113bhp/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel motor with six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a 113bhp/144Nm torque 15-litre NA petro engine with a six-speed manual and CVT gearbox.

first published:April 16, 2021, 15:32 IST