Hyundai Announces 10-Day Nationwide Service Camp in India With Benefits of Upto Rs 70,000

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, a 10 day Nationwide Service Camp for customers from 14th to 23rd Dec ’20, at 1288 Hyundai Service points across India.

Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a lifetime partner of customers. We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services thereby providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is a nationwide service camp offering wide range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality.”

The Nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic will offer wide range of benefits for the customers including complimentary 1 Year Extended Warranty for lucky 200 customers, complimentary Amazon Vouchers /Fuel Cards worth ₹ 2000 for lucky 1000 customers, free Top Wash, 10 percent discount on Mechanical Parts, up to 20 percent discount on Mechanical Labour, 20 percent Discount on all Value added Services, complimentary 50 point check, attractive discount upto Rs 70,000 on new car purchase*

Hyundai service facilities can be experienced via 360 Degree Digital & Contact-less Service. From online service booking, vehicle status update, Pick & Drop from home or office to online payment facility, a touch free service experience is ensured for the customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to.