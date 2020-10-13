Hyundai Announces 9-Day Navratri Car Care Camp Across India from October 14

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a celebratory 9-day Navratri Car Care Camp from 14-22 October with special service offers for its customers.

Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai being a lifetime partner to its customers is committed to continuously introduce service initiatives for best ownership experience. With the upcoming festive season, we wish to celebrate and connect with our customers through few of these innovative initiatives thereby giving quality time for a happy life.”

The new camp will include offers such as:

-- Mechanical labour discount of 15% on periodic service & running repair for cars older than 5 years

-- Mechanical labour discount of 5% on running repair for cars less than 5 years.

-- 20% Discount on interior cleaning

-- 20% Discount on exterior beautification

-- 20% Discount on anti-rust

-- 20% Discount on body paint

-- 10% Discount on wheel alignment & wheel balancing

-- Free 50-point check

-- Attractive offer on tyres

Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360 Degree Digital and Contact-less service. From online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home/office to online payment facility, the touch-free service experience is claimed by the company for the customers, through its strong network of over 1300 workshops.