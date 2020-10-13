Hyundai Announces Benefits of Upto Rs 75,000 on Select Cars For Festive Season

The festive season sales are everywhere and one of the first to bank in this auspicious period were Indian automakers. It is evident from the multiple offers and benefits being rolled out by various car manufacturers to benefit from increased demand for new cars during the auspicious holiday season. The country’s second-largest car manufacturer Hyundai Motors India Ltd. is offering some good discounts and offers on many of its models.

The South Korean carmaker is offering various benefits on their Santro, Grandi10, Grand i10 Nios hatchback models and from the sedan section have included Aura, Elantra.

However, none of their recently launched models such as the new Verna, Venue, Creta 2020 and the Tucson fall under the October 2020 discount offer scheme.

Hyundai Santro

Santro, which is in its second generation now, is offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 on all its models, except the base-spec Era model which gets a Rs 15,000 cash discount.

Hyundai Grand i10

The Grandi10 is a petrol only model that comes in two variants. The second-gen model is currently on offer with cash discounts of up to Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The successor of the Grandi10, the Grandi10 Nios is their third generation Grandi10 model, which is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Elite i20

As Hyundai is all set to launch the new 2020 i20 version around Diwali, Hyundai India is offering a hefty discount on the current Elite i20 model. It is being offered with a cash discount of 50,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The offer however is not valid on the Magna Plus variant of the Elite i20.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura was released in January this year as a replacement for the Hyundai Xcent. Even though the compact sedan is quite new in the market, it is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 plus a Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai’s flagship sedan, the Elantra’s petrol variants are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 70,000 for the manual variant and Rs 30,000 for the automatic version. Unfortunately, their recently introduced diesel variant doesn’t get any cash discount. However, both the petrol and diesel variants get an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The Elantra doesn’t get any corporate discounts.

As a goodwill gesture, Hyundai India is offering an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 for medical professionals. These offers are valid on select models and may vary from state to state.