Hyundai Announces Open Innovation Partnership with Brown University

Hyundai has announced a partnership with Brown University, coinciding with the launch of the ‘Hyundai Visionary Challenge’, which is part of its open innovation roadmap for the South Korean automaker. Hyundai has partnered with Brown University to focus on developing future mobility solutions, which cover biologically inspired mobility, human-machine partnerships, and digital phenotyping. 80 individuals from 17 teams including professors, undergraduates and graduate students participated in this year’s Visionary Challenge.Four winners were announced at the 3rd Mobility Innovator’s Forum, which took place in Silicon Valley on 16th November. Along with a cash prize they receive the opportunity to conduct joint industry-academic research with Hyundai, using the winning ideas as a foundation to develop an appropriate startup business.The four winners of the challenge include: Robust Bat-inspired Aerial Robotics by Alberto Bortoni et al; Pedestrians to Pilots by Brittany Baxter et al; Improving Man-Machine Partnership Using Mixed Reality Social Feedback, David Whitney et al; and Biometrics-based Feedback for Increasing Rider Trust, Aarit Ahuja et al.Hyundai says they plan to add and expand partnerships in future, whilst diversifying research assignments for the Hyundai Visionary Challenge to function as a unique open innovation platform. Last year July, Hyundai Motor established a global consortium MOU between the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), in an effort to drive further innovation in future mobility.