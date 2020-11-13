Hyundai Announces Pre-Diwali Service Camp with Offers on Car Beautification Starting at Rs 263

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a Pre-Diwali Camp with special service offers on car beautification for Hyundai customers. As per a statement released by the Korean automaker, the offers during the service camp start at Rs 263.

The Offers for Pre Diwali-Camp, available in select cities, include:

- 20% Discount on paint protection treatment

- 20% Discount on exterior beautification

- 20% Discount on interior enrichment

- 20% Discount on premium interior foam cleaning

- 20% Discount on engine cleaning/dressing

- 20% Discount on windscreen treatment

This announcement comes right after the launch of the all-new Hyundai i20. The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened. There are 13 variants on offer and three engine options to choose from.

Here are the variant wise prices of the all-new Hyundai i20:

Hyundai i20 1.2 P MT Magna - Rs 6,79,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P MT Sportz - Rs 7,59,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P MT Asta - Rs 8,69,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P MT Asta (O) - Rs 9,19,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P iVT Sportz - Rs 8,59,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P iVT Asta - Rs 9,69,900

Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo iMT Sportz - Rs 8,79,900

Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo iMT Asta - Rs 9,89,900

Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo DCT Asta - Rs 10,66,900

Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo DCT Asta (O) - Rs 11,17,900

Hyundai i20 1.5 D MT Magna - Rs 8,19,900

Hyundai i20 1.5 D MT Sportz - Rs 8,99,900

Hyundai i20 1.5 D MT Asta (O) - Rs 10,59,900

(All prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India)