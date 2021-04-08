Hyundai Becomes India's Largest SUV Maker, Announces Sales of Over 1 Million SUVs

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India has cumulatively sold over one million SUVs in domestic and export markets since its inception, the company said on Monday. At present, the company offers 4 SUVs in the country, namely Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona Electric.

“With over 1 Million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.

“This achievement also epitomises our manufacturing excellence and the unconditional admiration for Hyundai brand in India."

In terms of offerings, the company launched Creta in 2015 which has recorded a cumulative sale of over 5.9 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.2 lakh units in the export market.

Similarly, Venue was introduced in 2019 as the country’s first Connected SUV. HMIL has already sold over 1.8 lakh units of VENUE in the domestic market. The company currently has 10 car models across segments on offer.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here