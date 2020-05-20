AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hyundai Announces Special Service Camp for COVID-19 Medical Professionals

Hyundai Logo (Image: Reuters)

Hyundai Logo (Image: Reuters)

The camp includes priority service with complimentary AC check, complimentary top wash & hi-touch point sanitization, attractive offers on car interior sanitization and more.

Share this:

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has announced the launch of Corona Warriors Camp, an initiative to salute the workforce involved in spearheading the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyundai will conduct the Corona Warriors Camp from May 20 – 31, 2020, across all its Workshops that are operational as per Government guidelines.

Commenting on the Corona Warriors Camp initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a Caring and Socially Responsible brand, it is our duty to support communities through times such as these. We have launched the Corona Warriors Camp as a token of our gratitude towards customers that are battling the COVID-19 crisis on frontlines and are extending our support through unique service offerings for their Hyundai cars, along with other added benefits.”

The camp includes priority service with complimentary AC check, complimentary top wash & hi-touch point sanitization, attractive offers on car interior sanitization, labour charges, air purifier, roadside assistance and extended warranty. In addition to this, the company has also announced special offer for medical professionals on purchase of select models.

Also Watch:


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading