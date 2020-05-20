Hyundai Announces Special Service Camp for COVID-19 Medical Professionals

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has announced the launch of Corona Warriors Camp, an initiative to salute the workforce involved in spearheading the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyundai will conduct the Corona Warriors Camp from May 20 – 31, 2020, across all its Workshops that are operational as per Government guidelines.

Commenting on the Corona Warriors Camp initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a Caring and Socially Responsible brand, it is our duty to support communities through times such as these. We have launched the Corona Warriors Camp as a token of our gratitude towards customers that are battling the COVID-19 crisis on frontlines and are extending our support through unique service offerings for their Hyundai cars, along with other added benefits.”

The camp includes priority service with complimentary AC check, complimentary top wash & hi-touch point sanitization, attractive offers on car interior sanitization, labour charges, air purifier, roadside assistance and extended warranty. In addition to this, the company has also announced special offer for medical professionals on purchase of select models.

