Hyundai April Discount Offers of up to Rs 48,000 Effective on Grand i10 Nios, Santro and More

Hyundai India is offering discounts of upto Rs 48,000 on select models in the month of April. These discounts can be availed in the form of exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and corporate discounts. These models are Grandi10 NIOS, Aura, and Santro.

The automaker is offering up to Rs 28,000 discount on the petrol variants of the Santro. The hatchback is available in petrol and CNG versions. Powered by the 1.1-litre petrol engine, it is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

While Hyundai has not disclosed the exact discount and exchange bonus amounts, all petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura get these discounts. The maximum discount value can go up to 48,000.

Hyundai’s lineup includes many more cars which are not up for any discounts, such as the Hyundai i20, Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Alcazar, and the Hyundai Tucson.

The carmaker recently posted a YoY (year-over-year) de-growth in March this year. The sales dipped by 15 percent from 52,600 in March 2021 to 44,600 in March 2022. The market share of the company also dipped 2.5 percent YoY from 16.4 percent in March 2021 to 13.9 percent in the last month.

Hyundai Creta was the best-selling model in the company last month but was still down by 17 percent YoY. It was still a 10 percent improvement from February 2022. Hyundai recently introduced a special edition Creta called ‘Knight Edition’, going from 13.35 up to 18.02 lakhs.

Hyundai i10 Grand became the second best-selling model in the company’s lineup in March 2022. While YoY sales dipped 12 percent, MoM sales improved 13 percent from February 2022.

Hyundai Venue was at number three in terms of sales. 9,220 units were sold of the model last month. The model saw a 14 percent de-growth from March 2021 and saw a dip of 10 percent from MoM. Hyundai expects to introduce a Venue facelift by the end of 2022. While the exterior is expected to get a complete makeover, the engine specifications are likely to remain the same.

