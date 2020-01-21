Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan India Launch LIVE: Price, Variants, Features and More

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Hyundai India is launching a new car in India in the form of the all-new Hyundai Aura. Based on the Grand i10 Nios, the Hyundai Aura is the compact sedan and receives several styling and feature updates in order to make it a viable alternative in the highly competitive compact sedan segment in India. The bookings for the Hyundai Aura had already been started by the company, and today, we will get to know what the complete variant-wise pricing of the Aura is. On top of that, Hyundai will also be revealing all the details about the car which include the engine options, gearbox options and the variant-wise distribution of features that the Aura will have. Last month, when Hyundai unveiled the Aura in flesh, the company had announced that the car will come with BS-VI emission norm compliant engine options. This will include two petrol-engine drivetrains and one diesel engine drivetrain as well. Hyundai also claims that the Aura is built on a Strong Body Structure that is integrated with 65 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel, which is claimed to provide light bodyweight and high strength.
Tune in to the all updates from the launch, below.
In terms of petrol powertrain, the @HyundaiIndia #Aura will feature a Kappa 1.0-litre BS-VI Ecotorq engine. #MakesYouShine pic.twitter.com/jKa3dTt3Vr— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) January 21, 2020
We are here for the launch of @HyundaiIndia #Aura compact sedan. Stay tuned for more updates.#MakesYouShine pic.twitter.com/KM6Iq06ejR— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) January 21, 2020
Hyundai Aura. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
