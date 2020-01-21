English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan India Launch LIVE: Price, Variants, Features and More

News18.com | January 21, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps
Hyundai India is launching a new car in India in the form of the all-new Hyundai Aura. Based on the Grand i10 Nios, the Hyundai Aura is the compact sedan and receives several styling and feature updates in order to make it a viable alternative in the highly competitive compact sedan segment in India. The bookings for the Hyundai Aura had already been started by the company, and today, we will get to know what the complete variant-wise pricing of the Aura is. On top of that, Hyundai will also be revealing all the details about the car which include the engine options, gearbox options and the variant-wise distribution of features that the Aura will have. Last month, when Hyundai unveiled the Aura in flesh, the company had announced that the car will come with BS-VI emission norm compliant engine options. This will include two petrol-engine drivetrains and one diesel engine drivetrain as well. Hyundai also claims that the Aura is built on a Strong Body Structure that is integrated with 65 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel, which is claimed to provide light bodyweight and high strength.

Tune in to the all updates from the launch, below.
Read More
Jan 21, 2020 12:20 pm (IST)

On the inside, the Aura gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also boasts Arkamys Premium Sound, 5.3-inch digital speedometer and Multi-Information Display and wireless charging.

Jan 21, 2020 12:18 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura gets a split front grille and double boomerang-shaped LED DRLs to give it a different look as compared to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Jan 21, 2020 12:17 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura gets a blacked-out C-pillar giving the car a floating roof line look.

Jan 21, 2020 12:16 pm (IST)

Hyundai says that their design for the Aura was made to make the car instantly recognisable. 

Jan 21, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)

These are the five principles of which the Hyundai Aura is based on.

Jan 21, 2020 12:12 pm (IST)
Jan 21, 2020 12:11 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura is built on an all-new platform that uses 65 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel for better safety.

Jan 21, 2020 12:08 pm (IST)

Hyundai India says that for the year 2020, they want to offer a more premium service for the Indian market.

Jan 21, 2020 12:07 pm (IST)

Hyundai India says that they are the leaders for the export market in India, clocking significant growth in the last calendar year. Hyundai's India arm is contributing 10 per cent of their global sales.

Jan 21, 2020 12:05 pm (IST)

The launch event of the Hyundai Aura has begun. Here come the updates...

Jan 21, 2020 12:03 pm (IST)

And the stage is set! The launch event of the Hyundai Aura should begin shortly.

Jan 21, 2020 11:48 am (IST)
Jan 21, 2020 11:43 am (IST)

Other features of the Hyundai Aura will include the Arkamys sound system, a 5.3-inch digital speedometer with Multi-Information display and wireless charging too.

Jan 21, 2020 11:42 am (IST)

While we are yet to have a look inside the Hyundai Aura, we expect it to come with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Jan 21, 2020 11:28 am (IST)

Upon launch, the Hyundai Aura would be replacing the Hyundai Xcent that is currently on sale. However, the Xcent could continue to be sold for fleet purposes and the Aura will take its place as the more premium and up-to-date compact sedan offering by Hyundai. 

Jan 21, 2020 11:12 am (IST)

The launch event of the Hyundai Aura is expected to begin soon. We will be bringing you all the updates from the event LIVE.

Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan India Launch LIVE: Price, Variants, Features and More
Hyundai Aura. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

  • 20 Jan, 2020 | Ireland in West Indies
    IRE vs WI
    138/10
    19.1 overs
    		 140/1
    11.0 overs
    West Indies beat Ireland by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Jan, 2020 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    286/9
    50.0 overs
    		 289/3
    47.3 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Jan, 2020 | Ireland in West Indies
    IRE vs WI
    147/9
    19.0 overs
    		 16/1
    2.1 overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Jan, 2020 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    340/6
    50.0 overs
    		 304/10
    49.1 overs
    India beat Australia by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 - 20 Jan, 2020 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    499/9
    152.0 overs
    		 209/10
    86.4 overs
    England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram