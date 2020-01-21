English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Launched in India: Live Blog, Price, Variants and More

News18.com | January 21, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
Hyundai India has launched a new car in India in the form of the all-new Hyundai Aura. Based on the Grand i10 Nios, the Hyundai Aura is the compact sedan and receives several styling and feature updates in order to make it a viable alternative in the highly competitive compact sedan segment in India. The bookings for the Hyundai Aura had already been started by the company, and today, they have announced the complete variant-wise pricing of the Aura. On top of that, Hyundai has also revealed all the details about the car which include the engine options, gearbox options and the variant-wise distribution of features. Last month, when Hyundai unveiled the Aura in flesh, the company had announced that the car will come with BS-VI emission norm compliant engine options. This includes two petrol-engine drivetrains and one diesel engine drivetrain as well. Hyundai also claims that the Aura is built on a Strong Body Structure that is integrated with 65 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel, which is claimed to provide light bodyweight and high strength.

Tune in to all the updates from the launch, as it happened.
Jan 21, 2020 1:22 pm (IST)
Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Launched in India at Rs 5.80 Lakh, 12 Variants on Offer

Hyundai India has launched the much-awaited Aura compact sedan today at a starting price of Rs 5,79,900 (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura will be made available in a total of 12 variants, with the top-spec model priced at Rs 9,22,700 (ex-showroom).

Jan 21, 2020 1:21 pm (IST)

Here is the complete variant-wise pricing of the Hyundai Aura. All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.

Jan 21, 2020 1:20 pm (IST)
Jan 21, 2020 12:59 pm (IST)

The 1.0-litre petrol-engine powered variant of the Hyundai Aura has been priced at Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Jan 21, 2020 12:58 pm (IST)

The diesel-engine powered variants of the Hyundai Aura start at Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Jan 21, 2020 12:56 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

Jan 21, 2020 12:49 pm (IST)
Jan 21, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)

It is now time for the big announcement - the price of the Hyundai Aura. 

Jan 21, 2020 12:40 pm (IST)

Hyundai has introduced their Wonder Warranty program under which, the Aura will offer as much as 5 years/40,000 km warranty.

Jan 21, 2020 12:39 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura offers dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts and ABS with EBD as standard.

Jan 21, 2020 12:37 pm (IST)

Hyundai says that they have also paid special attention to keeping the noise levels low inside the cabin.

Jan 21, 2020 12:35 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura has been fitted with their latest infotainment system that also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Jan 21, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)

On the inside, the Hyundai Aura gets a textured honeycomb design on the dash.

Jan 21, 2020 12:31 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura gets a Z-shaped LED tail lamps at the back, giving it a distinct look.

Jan 21, 2020 12:28 pm (IST)

As per Hyundai, this is how their diesel engine compares to the 1.3-litre diesel engine that is offered by their competitor. 

Jan 21, 2020 12:27 pm (IST)

Coming to the 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine, it outputs 75PS and 190Nm of torque. 

Jan 21, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)
Jan 21, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)

These are the drivetrain options of the Hyundai Aura. 

Jan 21, 2020 12:25 pm (IST)

The most powerful engine option for the Hyundai Aura is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 100 Hp and 171 Nm of torque, through a 5-speed manual transmission.

Jan 21, 2020 12:24 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura will be offered with two petrol and one diesel engine option. 

Jan 21, 2020 12:23 pm (IST)

The new BS-VI emission-norm compliant petrol and diesel engines coming with the Aura are now more efficient than before.

Jan 21, 2020 12:23 pm (IST)
Jan 21, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)
Jan 21, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)

Here's how the design approach for the Hyundai Aura started - with this sketch.

Jan 21, 2020 12:20 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura will be available in six colour options, with the Vintage Brown option to be exclusive to the Aura.

Jan 21, 2020 12:20 pm (IST)

On the inside, the Aura gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also boasts Arkamys Premium Sound, 5.3-inch digital speedometer and Multi-Information Display and wireless charging.

Jan 21, 2020 12:18 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura gets a split front grille and double boomerang-shaped LED DRLs to give it a different look as compared to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Jan 21, 2020 12:17 pm (IST)

The Hyundai Aura gets a blacked-out C-pillar giving the car a floating roof line look.

Jan 21, 2020 12:16 pm (IST)

Hyundai says that their design for the Aura was made to make the car instantly recognisable. 

Jan 21, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)

These are the five principles of which the Hyundai Aura is based on.

Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Launched in India: Live Blog, Price, Variants and More
Hyundai Aura. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

