Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Launched in India: Live Blog, Price, Variants and More

Hyundai India has launched the much-awaited Aura compact sedan today at a starting price of Rs 5,79,900 (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura will be made available in a total of 12 variants, with the top-spec model priced at Rs 9,22,700 (ex-showroom).
Hyundai India has launched a new car in India in the form of the all-new Hyundai Aura. Based on the Grand i10 Nios, the Hyundai Aura is the compact sedan and receives several styling and feature updates in order to make it a viable alternative in the highly competitive compact sedan segment in India. The bookings for the Hyundai Aura had already been started by the company, and today, they have announced the complete variant-wise pricing of the Aura. On top of that, Hyundai has also revealed all the details about the car which include the engine options, gearbox options and the variant-wise distribution of features. Last month, when Hyundai unveiled the Aura in flesh, the company had announced that the car will come with BS-VI emission norm compliant engine options. This includes two petrol-engine drivetrains and one diesel engine drivetrain as well. Hyundai also claims that the Aura is built on a Strong Body Structure that is integrated with 65 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel, which is claimed to provide light bodyweight and high strength.
Tune in to all the updates from the launch, as it happened.
Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Launched in India at Rs 5.80 Lakh, 12 Variants on Offer
Hyundai Aura. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
