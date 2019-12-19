Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Unveiled in India

The car comes with two petrol and one diesel powertrain options, all of which are BS-VI compliant.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Unveiled in India
Hyundai Aura. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Hyundai has unveiled the Aura compact sedan in India. The car comes with two petrol and one diesel powertrain options, all of which are BS-VI compliant.

In terms of design, the car gets a new twin-boomerang DRL integrated with what Honda calls a Satin Front Grille. The car also gets projector-type headlamps and fog lamps at the front. The Aura gets a coupe-like styling and sits on R15 Diamond Cut Alloy wheels. At the back the car ships with a sporty bumper design and LED tail lamp with the 3-dimensional outer lens.

Mechanically, the Aura is powered by two petrol and one diesel engine. The car can be bought with a 1.2-litre BS-VI T-GDI petrol engine that produces 83PS of peak power and 113.7Nm of peak torque. This option can be availed either with a 5-speed manual transmission of an AMT. Also on offer is the 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine that outputs 75PS and 190Nm of torque this is either mated to the same options as the 1.2-litre petrol variant. And the most powerful of the lot is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 100ps and 171Nm of torque through a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai claims that the Aura is built on a Strong Body Structure that is integrated with 65 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel that is claimed to provide light bodyweight and high strength. The Aura’s steering is fitted with Higher Capacity Motor that attributes for a quick response.

On the inside, the Aura gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also boasts Arkamys Premium Sound, 5.3-inch digital speedometer and Multi-Information Display and wireless charging.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
