Hyundai Aura Is Now The Most Fuel Efficient Car in India, Leaves Maruti Suzuki Dzire Behind

The shift to new BS-VI emission norms has been one of the toughest challenges for the Indian automotive industry. Only three years after the implementation of the BS-IV, manufacturers had to develop engines that were compliant to the new norms. This coupled with the already ailing industry posed a big problem for manufacturers.

Companies like Maruti Suzuki and Renault have completely ditched their diesel engines for the new norms. The new engines are aimed at being more fuel-efficient and pollute less, leading to a difficult future for diesel powertrains in the market.

With the BS-VI influx, there is a major change in fuel efficiency of most cars, hence here are the top 5 most fuel-efficient BS-VI cars in India.

Hyundai Aura AMT

The Hyundai Aura is rated by ARAI to return 25.4 Kmpl. The car is powered by 1.2-litre 3-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that outputs 75 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gear box, and it is the smallest diesel-powered engine currently on sale in India.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz returned a mileage of 25.11 kmpl in ARAI testing. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, and delivers 75 Bhp with 190 Nm of torque (Using albeit lower tunes version of Tata Nexon) and hits on mileage chart. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Diesel

In ARAI testing, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios delivered a mileage of 25.1 kmpl. Powering the Grand i10 Nios is the same engine as the Aura AMT which means at the heart is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine, that outputs 75 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox, and it is the smallest diesel-powered engine currently on sale in India.

Hyundai Verna Diesel

The Hyundai Verna delivered 25 kmpl in ARAI testing. The Verna is currently the only car in the executive sedan segment that is available with a diesel engine. The unit is a 115hp, 250 NM, 1.5-litre diesel engine which is shared with the Creta, the Verna, borrowed from sister Kia, has good looking appeal for buyers.

Honda Amaze Diesel

The Honda Amaze diesel is rated at 24.7 kmpl by ARAI and is powered by 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, diesel engine, delivering 100 horses and produce 200 Nm torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT-automatic gearbox.

