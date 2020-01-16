Hyundai Aura: Leaked Images Reveal Interior Before January 21 Launch
Hyundai Aura is expected to compete with Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor post-launch and has three BS-VI compliant engine options.
Hyundai Aura (Image: Autocar India)
Days before Hyundai Aura’s launch, on January 21, 2020, leaked images of the car have revealed its interior design and equipment. The leaked photos show that Hyundai’s upcoming flagship has a Grand i10 Nios lookalike cabin. It also features a USB port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and Arkamys premium sound system. The car’s dashboard offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, stated a report.
Besides the aforementioned features, it has a leather-wrapped steering wheel and wireless charging feature. Hyundai Aura, which is expected to compete with Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor, comes with three BS6 engine options – 1.2L Kappa petrol, 1.2L ECOTORQ diesel and 1.0L T-GDI petrol. Besides having a 5-speed manual gearbox, the 1.2-litre diesel and petrol engines offer an automatic option as well, the report added.
Equipped with features like a satin grille, projector headlamps and LED tail lamps, the sedan sports 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The car is 3,995 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and 1,520 mm high. It also has 402 litres of space. As per the report, the latest car will offer three warranty options: 3 years/1 lakh km, 4 years/50,000 km and 5 years /40,000 km along with road-side assistance. It is said that Aura will be priced between Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Posters of His Next Tamil Film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir Unveiled on Pongal
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Father WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dies at Age 75
- Indonesia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth Crash Out in 1st Round
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA