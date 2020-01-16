Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hyundai Aura: Leaked Images Reveal Interior Before January 21 Launch

Hyundai Aura is expected to compete with Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor post-launch and has three BS-VI compliant engine options.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Hyundai Aura: Leaked Images Reveal Interior Before January 21 Launch
Hyundai Aura (Image: Autocar India)

Days before Hyundai Aura’s launch, on January 21, 2020, leaked images of the car have revealed its interior design and equipment. The leaked photos show that Hyundai’s upcoming flagship has a Grand i10 Nios lookalike cabin. It also features a USB port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and Arkamys premium sound system. The car’s dashboard offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, stated a report.

Besides the aforementioned features, it has a leather-wrapped steering wheel and wireless charging feature. Hyundai Aura, which is expected to compete with Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor, comes with three BS6 engine options – 1.2L Kappa petrol, 1.2L ECOTORQ diesel and 1.0L T-GDI petrol. Besides having a 5-speed manual gearbox, the 1.2-litre diesel and petrol engines offer an automatic option as well, the report added.

Equipped with features like a satin grille, projector headlamps and LED tail lamps, the sedan sports 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The car is 3,995 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and 1,520 mm high. It also has 402 litres of space. As per the report, the latest car will offer three warranty options: 3 years/1 lakh km, 4 years/50,000 km and 5 years /40,000 km along with road-side assistance. It is said that Aura will be priced between Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
