Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More

Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios garnered impressive response after its launch last year. And to bet on the same spell, Hyundai has launched the Aura compact sedan that would be sold along its current offering in the same segment, Xcent. The Aura sits at a rung higher than the Xcent in terms of features and premium feel. We had a go in the car recently and came out having a liking for it, you read about it by clicking these words.

The car enter a segment that is dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire by a huge margin. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been a popular model and is largely used for ride hailing fleets. The car is one of the most sold models of the company. Hence, to put the argument to rest, here’s how the Korean offering ranks against the Dzire.

Hyundai Aura. (Image source: Hyundai)

Hyundai Aura Design

The Hyundai Aura carries a design language that is largely similar to the Grand i10 Nios. A few tweaked elements on the car comes in the form of a redesigned bumper and different detailing to the grille, that now comes with a silver bezel. One of the biggest changes in the front fascia of the car would be the twin-boomerang LED DRLS flanked on either sides of the grille which is different from the single ones on the Grand i10 Nios.

At the sides, the Aura comes with newly designed alloy wheels that coupled with a coupe like roofline, gives the car a much sporty appeal, something that Hyundai believes is a major demand among young customers. The C-pillar has been blacked out to give the car a floating roof design. At the back, the car gets Z-shaped LED tail lamps that comes with chrome garnish to connect them.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Design

Maruti Suzuki has steered off any radical changes in the design of the Dzire in comparison to its previous generations. The few tweak in the current-gen car comes in the form of a newly designed headlamps with LED DRLs and projector headlamps that add to the car’s premium appeal. On the sides, the car gets diamond cut alloy wheels. At the back is a LED tail lamps that flank a thick stripe of chrome.

Hyundai Aura. (Image source: Hyundai)

Hyundai Aura Interiors

On the inside, the Aura gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also boasts Arkamys Premium Sound, 5.3-inch digital speedometer and Multi-Information Display and wireless charging. Hyundai Aura gets many first-in-class features. The car gets new seats that differ in terms of texture from the Grand i10 Nios. The car also gets rear AC vents with a phone charger.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire cabin. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/ News18)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interiors

Unlike its hatchback sibling, the Dzire gets an all-new design on the inside. The car gets a dual-tone dashboard and wood finish on the dashboard as well as the lower part of the flat-bottom steering wheels. The car gets the same touchscreen infotainment system seen on the Vitara Brezza and Baleno with features such as Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The car gets two 12V power outlets, one on the centre console and one for the rear passengers.

Hyundai Aura Engine

Mechanically, the Aura is powered by two petrol and one diesel engine. The car can be bought with a 1.2-litre BS-VI T-GDI petrol engine that produces 83PS of peak power and 113.7Nm of peak torque. This option can be availed either with a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT. Also on offer is the 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine that outputs 75PS and 190Nm of torque this is either mated to the same options as the 1.2-litre petrol variant. And the most powerful of the lot is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 100ps and 171Nm of torque through a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a BS-VI compliant options of 1.-litre K12 VVT petrol engine producing 83hp and 113Nm of torque and a BS-IV compliant 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine that delivers 82PS and 114 Nm of torque. 1.3-litre, DDiS 190 diesel motor that produces 75 hp and 190 Nm of torque. Both the mills are offered with 5-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.