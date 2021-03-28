Hyundai AX1 Micro-SUV Spied Testing Again, Shows Design Cues and Features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL)’s India-spec micro-SUV, codenamed AX1, will be the newest addition to the recently found fondness for the segment in the country. The South Korean auto giant in recent times launched the second generation mid-size SUV Creta, third-gen premium hatchback i20 and facelifted Verna and Tucson models.

According to gaadiwaadi.com report, two test mules of the new micro-SUV were spied testing in the brand’s home country. The Hyundai AX1’s will likely have an overall length of fewer than four metres and it will be a USP to further help in pricing the model aggressively in the sub-continent. The test mule looks evolved and the recent spy pictures show some of the highlighting design details.

Among its most evident changes on the base variant is the front fascia that comprises a split headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights. It has steel rims, fender-mounted turn indicators, and absent roof rails, among others. While other bits on the model remain same, which includes the front grille, split headlamps, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and the boxy exterior shape. However, the rear profile still remains a mystery as it was covered with a large and bulky sheet.

the Hyundai AX-1 test mule spotted. (Photo: Gaadiwaadi)

Going by the photos, it will get a bumper-mounted number plate slot with square-shaped rear defoggers. While its interior and powertrain details are still under wraps, when launched, it is expected to have a well-proportioned exterior with sufficient ground clearance. However, it is expected that for markets like India, the AX1 could use the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine currently employed in the i20. It produces around 83 PS and 115 Nm and it could be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Whereas, the top-end variants of the AX1 are expected to be offered with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A multi-functional steering wheel comes with mounted controls, semi-digital instrument cluster and rear AC vents, among others.

The AX1 is expected to launch in the country in the early stages of 2022 and it will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S Presso, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the upcoming Tata HBX.