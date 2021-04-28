Hyundai AX1 Micro-SUV Spotted Testing, to Rival Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in India

South Korean automobile giant, Hyundai is aiming to launch a micro-SUV which has been been given the codename AX1. The vehicle appears to be a hatchback with an enhanced height and has received design details from a Sports Utility Vehicle. The AX1 has been recognised a number of times doing test runs in different countries.

Different versions of the AX1 have also been recognised. A few spy shots of the vehicle have now also emerged that details more about the vehicle's basics. The LED tail lamps are installed in their normal position but the turn indicators appear to be circular unit that are mounted on the bumper.

The AX1 features a silver grille with diamond designs and a flat hood. Similar to Hyundai Venue, the AX1 will be leveraging a split-headlamp framework with the premium variants featuring an LED Daytime Running Lamp.The AX1 will be powered by two engine options -a 1.1-litre engine and a 1.2-litre motor. The 1.1-litre motor will churn out a maximum power of 69 PS and a peak torque of 99Nm while the more powerful 1.2-litre engine will generate a maximum power of 83 PS.

Another unique characteristic that has been found for the first time is the use of twin exhaust pipes in the S-Presso rival. Industry observers speculate that with this, Hyundai might leverage twin engines in the vehicle.

Moving on to the sides of the vehicle, the South Korean automobile manufacturer has furnished it with 6-spoke alloy wheels that offers a perfect mix of a unique appeal and a robust touch. There is also a shark-fin antenna, roof rails and turn indicators on the rearview mirror on the outside of the vehicle.

Also Watch:

The length of the vehicle is expected to fall between 3,600 mm and 3,800 mm and is expected to pack in the K1 platform which is leveraged by Santro at present,according to cartoq.com

Taking inspiration from car models like Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Altroz, the rear door handles are embedded on the C-pillar of the vehicle rendering it with a three-door car impression.

Image source

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here