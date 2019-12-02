Hyundai Canada CEO Mocks Elon Musk on Video, Shows Venue SUV is 'Tougher' Than Tesla Cybertruck: Watch Here

If anything broke the internet other than the debut of Tesla's first stab at an electric pickup truck, was the fact that the company's chief designer managed to crack not one but two windows of the Cybertruck while demonstrating the vehicle's armoured glass. Videos of Franz von Holzhausen hurling a metal ball at the windows only to find out that it cracked the windows, quickly gained momentum on the internet and raised numerous questions about the claims made by company's CEO Elon Musk.

However, that unfortunate incident had its time in the limelight and in light of the same, Hyundai Canada CEO Don Romano was seen throwing a rock at the glass of the 2020 Hyundai Venue in a video. As one might expect, the glass didn't break on contact like the ones on the Cybertruck did. He then went on to mock the CEO of the US-based EV giant saying "eat your heart out, Elon Musk". Here's the video in question:

Hyundai Canada’s CEO takes on Elon Musk and the #Tesla Cybertruck with Hyundai’s new #2020Venue. pic.twitter.com/PEqk4MNooX — Mark Richardson (@TheWriteMark) November 27, 2019

At the launch of the Cybertruck last month, Musk instead reacted with a pinch of hysteria saying “Well, maybe that was a little too hard.” The industrial-looking Cybertruck is covered in the same steel alloy Musk plans to use for his SpaceX rocket and will be able to go from 0 to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour in about three seconds, the Tesla chief executive claimed.

He said the entry-level model will have a starting price of $39,900 and a 400-kilometer (250-mile) range, while a deluxe option will be able to travel twice the distance and will sell for $69,900.

