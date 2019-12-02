Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Hyundai Canada CEO Mocks Elon Musk on Video, Shows Venue SUV is 'Tougher' Than Tesla Cybertruck: Watch Here

At the launch of the Cybertruck, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball at the car's window breaking it.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hyundai Canada CEO Mocks Elon Musk on Video, Shows Venue SUV is 'Tougher' Than Tesla Cybertruck: Watch Here
Hyundai Canada CEO throwing rock at Venue SUV. (Image source: Twitter/Mark Richardson)

If anything broke the internet other than the debut of Tesla's first stab at an electric pickup truck, was the fact that the company's chief designer managed to crack not one but two windows of the Cybertruck while demonstrating the vehicle's armoured glass. Videos of Franz von Holzhausen hurling a metal ball at the windows only to find out that it cracked the windows, quickly gained momentum on the internet and raised numerous questions about the claims made by company's CEO Elon Musk.

However, that unfortunate incident had its time in the limelight and in light of the same, Hyundai Canada CEO Don Romano was seen throwing a rock at the glass of the 2020 Hyundai Venue in a video. As one might expect, the glass didn't break on contact like the ones on the Cybertruck did. He then went on to mock the CEO of the US-based EV giant saying "eat your heart out, Elon Musk". Here's the video in question:

At the launch of the Cybertruck last month, Musk instead reacted with a pinch of hysteria saying “Well, maybe that was a little too hard.” The industrial-looking Cybertruck is covered in the same steel alloy Musk plans to use for his SpaceX rocket and will be able to go from 0 to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour in about three seconds, the Tesla chief executive claimed.

He said the entry-level model will have a starting price of $39,900 and a 400-kilometer (250-mile) range, while a deluxe option will be able to travel twice the distance and will sell for $69,900.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram