Hyundai Casper Micro SUV Makes Global Debut, to be Positioned Below Venue in India

Hyundai Motors has finally unveiled its latest and smallest SUV yet, the Casper. This micro SUV will be the smallest in the company's global portfolio and will be positioned below the Venue. The car will first go on sale in Korea and is expected to make its way in India by 2022, with a different name that will rival other cars like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Talking of design, the Hyundai Casper has been built on the K1 compact car platform that has been shared with other cars like Santro and Grand i10 Nios. The car has a 2,400 mm wheelbase and measures 3,595 mm in length and 1,595 mm in width. The car gets a retro-themed styling with rounded headlamps positioned in the bumper below and LED DRLs placed on top, while the rear bumper comes with a faux silver skid plate and jewel-themed LED lights. The car has been designed to look like a three-door micro-SUV with door handles hidden in the C-pillar and also gets roof rails and stylish dual-tone alloy wheels.

As far as the interior goes, the company hasn't revealed it yet. However, the spy images suggest that the car would get a floating touchscreen infotainment system that is likely to get the Bluelink connected car tech.

In terms of power and performance, the Korean-spec Hyundai Casper comes with a 1.0 litre, naturally aspirated MPI engine that produces 85 bhp, while the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine produces 99 bhp. The car is expected to get both manual and automatic transmission options. It will be interesting to see what engine options the Indian market gets. The company could position the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit for higher variants, along with the Santro’s 1.1-litre four-cylinder unit or the Nios’ 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine. Hyundai could also introduce the electric version of the Casper soon.

As per the arrival and pricing are concerned, the Casper will first go on sale in South Korea this year, followed by arrival in India sometime next year and could be priced from Rs5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark approx.

