Hyundai Casper Micro SUV to Enter Mass Production on September 15, Debut Soon

Hyundai has achieved great success with its SUV line-ups and is looking to further extend it even more. Hyundai is now preparing to debut its micro-SUV globally, christened as Casper and internally known as AX1. The vehicle is expected to be based on the brand's K1 platform, which also underpins cars like Santro and Grandi10 Nios. The automobile is scheduled to enter mass production on September 15.

Casper will be first launched in Hyundai’s home market, which is South Korea. It is expected to make its way to other markets soon enough, including in India. It will be rivalling cars like Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, Ford Freestyle and others.

The vehicle's external appearance is quite eccentric, influenced in part by previous Hyundai crossovers. It has split headlamps at the front, with sleek LED DRLs (which also serve as turn indicators) at the top and round headlamps lower down. The headlights will also have integrated LED rings, as well as a big front grille and black plastic wrapped all around.

According to Gaadiwaadi, the forthcoming Hyundai Casper's side design will be highly boxy, and it will also have roof rails. The micro-SUV will have LED matrices for the brake lights at the back, while the reverse parking light and turn signals will be located lower on the rear bumper, mirroring the form of the headlamps.

Also Watch:

The Hyundai Casper is anticipated to come standard with a big touchscreen infotainment system, keyless enter and go, a rear parking camera, a chilled glovebox, and linked car technology. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, and other safety systems are probable.

According to rumours, Hyundai will most likely offer a 1.2-litre petrol engine on the Casper. This engine has a maximum torque of 114 Nm and a peak output of 83 PS. Aside from that, a 1.0-litre turbo-GDI engine with 120 PS and 172 Nm is also predicted. In the Indian market, we may also see a 1.1-litre petrol engine derived from the Santro in order to keep prices down.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here