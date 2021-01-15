Hyundai Commences Export of Vehicles Via Rail, First Consignment of 125 Cars to Reach Nepal

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL)has announced the commencement of its first-ever eco-friendly exports via railway , with the dispatch of the first consignment of 125 cars to Nepal.

The first export consignment will reach the India-Nepal border at Nautanwa near the border town of Sonauli, from where the last-mile delivery will be through the roadways owing to the topography of Nepal. The overall on-road movement time is expected to reduce from 8 days to 5 days, bringing the cars faster and more eco-friendly manner to the customers.

Commenting on this latest initiative in the field of Outbound Logistics, Mr Ganesh Mani S, Director-Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Hyundai is committed to eco-friendly initiatives. As a progressive OEM, all our production processes follow Green practices for conservation of natural resources. The zero-wastage of water and using over 70% of renewable energy in the HMI plant has set a benchmark in the industry. To further enhance our initiatives following global direction of ‘Progress For Humanity’, we have commenced our first-ever eco-friendly Exports operations through Railways by dispatching 125 cars in 25 rakes in this first consignment to Nepal, reducing Carbon footprint by 20 260 tons.”

“Our innovative practices like using coastal shipment for domestic logistics of cars have already been appreciated by the authorities, and we send out over 14% of our Domestic Car volumes by the rail route instead of road. Our thanks to the Indian Railways for their unstinted support in such innovative practices which will have long-lasting positive impact on the environment”, Mr Mani further added.

Hyundai sends cars to over 88 countries, and has surpassed the 3 Million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020. Hyundai Motor India has recorded multiple export milestones over the years. It has crossed several Exports-related milestones in the journey, completing 5 lakh Export cars in March 2008, 10 lakh Exports in February 2010, 20 lakh cars in March 2014 and 30 lakh Cars in January 2020.