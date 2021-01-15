News18 Logo

News18» News»Auto»Hyundai Commences Export of Vehicles Via Rail, First Consignment of 125 Cars to Reach Nepal
1-MIN READ

Hyundai Commences Export of Vehicles Via Rail, First Consignment of 125 Cars to Reach Nepal

Hyundai Rail Exports. (Image source: Hyundai)



The first consignment will reach the India-Nepal border at Nautanwa near the border town of Sonauli, from where the last-mile delivery will be through the roadways owing to the topography of Nepal.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL)has announced the commencement of its first-ever eco-friendly exports via railway , with the dispatch of the first consignment of 125 cars to Nepal.

The first export consignment will reach the India-Nepal border at Nautanwa near the border town of Sonauli, from where the last-mile delivery will be through the roadways owing to the topography of Nepal. The overall on-road movement time is expected to reduce from 8 days to 5 days, bringing the cars faster and more eco-friendly manner to the customers.

Commenting on this latest initiative in the field of Outbound Logistics, Mr Ganesh Mani S, Director-Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Hyundai is committed to eco-friendly initiatives. As a progressive OEM, all our production processes follow Green practices for conservation of natural resources. The zero-wastage of water and using over 70% of renewable energy in the HMI plant has set a benchmark in the industry. To further enhance our initiatives following global direction of ‘Progress For Humanity’, we have commenced our first-ever eco-friendly Exports operations through Railways by dispatching 125 cars in 25 rakes in this first consignment to Nepal, reducing Carbon footprint by 20 260 tons.”

Also Watch:

“Our innovative practices like using coastal shipment for domestic logistics of cars have already been appreciated by the authorities, and we send out over 14% of our Domestic Car volumes by the rail route instead of road. Our thanks to the Indian Railways for their unstinted support in such innovative practices which will have long-lasting positive impact on the environment”, Mr Mani further added.

Hyundai sends cars to over 88 countries, and has surpassed the 3 Million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020. Hyundai Motor India has recorded multiple export milestones over the years. It has crossed several Exports-related milestones in the journey, completing 5 lakh Export cars in March 2008, 10 lakh Exports in February 2010, 20 lakh cars in March 2014 and 30 lakh Cars in January 2020.


