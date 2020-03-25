Hyundai Compact Electric SUV to Launch in 2022, Will Rival Tata Nexon EV

After being the first manufacturer to launch an electric SUV in India in the form of the Hyundai Kona, the automaker is working on its next electric SUV offering. This time around it is going to be a mass-market low-cost compact SUV which, upon its expected to launch in 2022, will compete against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV.

In order to make their next electric SUV competitively priced, Hyundai could look at the localisation of battery and internal components and look at manufacturing it in India. Upon launch, the electric SUV could deliver a range of up to 300 km per charge.

Given the timeline, Hyundai could be working towards making a brand new platform from scratch which could even be modular and flexible architecture. This would help the company make more cost and production-efficient models in the near future, something similar to what Tata Motors has done with its ALFA platform for electric vehicles.

Currently, the Hyundai Kona Electric competes against the MG ZS EV. However, the Tata Nexon EV might be priced lower than these two cars, the Mahindra eKUV100 is priced even lower. Expect the new Hyundai electric SUV to be placed a bit lower than the Nexon EV, but higher than the Mahindra eKUV100.

