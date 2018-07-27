English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hyundai Completes 20 Years in India, To Roll Out Electric SUV by 2020
Hyundai said it will increase production capacity from 7.13 lakh units to 7.50 lakh units in 2019. The company also plans to produce electric vehicles from its smart plant.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Hyundai)
Loading...
Hyundai is celebrating 20 years of production and sales in the country. As a part of this vision to move forward, Hyundai has announced that its Sriperumbudur based manufacturing plant is ready for the future and plans to meet the safety and emission norms in advance before the mandatory industry implementation in 2019. Hyundai says their manufacturing Plant has adopted Futuristic Technologies to produce vehicles. Hyundai also says that their plant achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest Indian Automobile manufacturer to roll out 8 millionth car in 19 years 9 months.
Hyundai’s manufacturing plant is spread across a total area of 535 acres is equipped with over 590 – Generation 4 robots, quality and testing capabilities. According to Hyundai, there is running at almost 100 percent capacity. The company said it will increase production capacity from 7.13 lakh units to 7.50 lakh units in 2019. To align with the government’s vision of bringing electric vehicles to India, Hyundai says they are gearing up to produce electric vehicles at their smart plant.
Hyundai's manufacturing Plant. (Image: Hyundai)
Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "The Hyundai Motor future ready plant is a true expression of manufacturing excellence. Our journey in India started with Santro equipped with Multi-Fuel Injection and Bharat Stage - II technologies, the first in the industry and today through our Smart and Value engineering we have been producing the most Iconic and awarded cars from our plant. As a young and dynamic brand, Hyundai has implemented Smart Manufacturing 4.0 Practices with focus on Digitalization, Big Data and Data Analytics to produce superior and Zero Defect Cars with Robust and Fool-Proof Quality Checks and Assurance Systems. At our plant, the seamless synergy between human intelligence and precision of machine is a combination of science and arts to create the finest cars that are loved by the customers across the world." He also added, “As we look forward to the journey of next 20 Years, we will strengthen our commitment to the Indian market by launching 8 new products between 2018 - 2020 including and an Electric SUV."
Hyundai's 20 year journey in India. (Image: Hyundai)
As per Hyundai, their Smart Plan captures over 1.2 billion data points, across the manufacturing processes to prevent and pre-empt errors for producing vehicles up to quality standards and ensuring safety of the plant. The plant also has 100 Weld Automation along with flexibility which allows 5 models to be produced in a single line.
Hyundai’s Chennai plant has been awarded as the number one performing overseas plant amongst the HMC group with 'The Platinum Award for Excellence 2017' and 'Plant Safety Award 2017'. The Hyundai Motor Plant is said to come with robust quality checks like 'Hyundai Integrated Vehicle Inspection Systems' and 'Hyundai Integrated Power -Train inspection Systems' for Full Proof Systems and three Stage Inspection at Factory, Pre Delivery Inspection and Delivery for complete quality assurance.
Hyundai's manufacturing plant. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai says they are conscious of the environment and as a result, their plant focuses on ‘Green Manufacturing’ and ‘Self Sustainable Resources’. The plant has four ponds spread across 15 acres for rainwater harvesting. Also, Hyundai has installed LED Retrofit Bulbs which have not only brought down the energy consumption but have saved the plant over Rs 13 crore per year in electricity bills.
Aerial view of Hyundai's manufacturing plant. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai’s Mega Manufacturing Plant is working on four core principles for the next 20 years under the initiative – My Place My Pride (MPMP). Hyundai says the aim is to still pride in minds of Hyundai employees and align their goals and skills with that of the company. The company also says that Safety Ambassador, Quality Marshal, Weight Reduction, Cost Reduction, Work Place Cleanliness, Morale Captain are the six pillars of the My Place My Pride initiative.
Also Watch
Hyundai’s manufacturing plant is spread across a total area of 535 acres is equipped with over 590 – Generation 4 robots, quality and testing capabilities. According to Hyundai, there is running at almost 100 percent capacity. The company said it will increase production capacity from 7.13 lakh units to 7.50 lakh units in 2019. To align with the government’s vision of bringing electric vehicles to India, Hyundai says they are gearing up to produce electric vehicles at their smart plant.
Hyundai's manufacturing Plant. (Image: Hyundai)
Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "The Hyundai Motor future ready plant is a true expression of manufacturing excellence. Our journey in India started with Santro equipped with Multi-Fuel Injection and Bharat Stage - II technologies, the first in the industry and today through our Smart and Value engineering we have been producing the most Iconic and awarded cars from our plant. As a young and dynamic brand, Hyundai has implemented Smart Manufacturing 4.0 Practices with focus on Digitalization, Big Data and Data Analytics to produce superior and Zero Defect Cars with Robust and Fool-Proof Quality Checks and Assurance Systems. At our plant, the seamless synergy between human intelligence and precision of machine is a combination of science and arts to create the finest cars that are loved by the customers across the world." He also added, “As we look forward to the journey of next 20 Years, we will strengthen our commitment to the Indian market by launching 8 new products between 2018 - 2020 including and an Electric SUV."
Hyundai's 20 year journey in India. (Image: Hyundai)
As per Hyundai, their Smart Plan captures over 1.2 billion data points, across the manufacturing processes to prevent and pre-empt errors for producing vehicles up to quality standards and ensuring safety of the plant. The plant also has 100 Weld Automation along with flexibility which allows 5 models to be produced in a single line.
Hyundai’s Chennai plant has been awarded as the number one performing overseas plant amongst the HMC group with 'The Platinum Award for Excellence 2017' and 'Plant Safety Award 2017'. The Hyundai Motor Plant is said to come with robust quality checks like 'Hyundai Integrated Vehicle Inspection Systems' and 'Hyundai Integrated Power -Train inspection Systems' for Full Proof Systems and three Stage Inspection at Factory, Pre Delivery Inspection and Delivery for complete quality assurance.
Hyundai's manufacturing plant. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai says they are conscious of the environment and as a result, their plant focuses on ‘Green Manufacturing’ and ‘Self Sustainable Resources’. The plant has four ponds spread across 15 acres for rainwater harvesting. Also, Hyundai has installed LED Retrofit Bulbs which have not only brought down the energy consumption but have saved the plant over Rs 13 crore per year in electricity bills.
Aerial view of Hyundai's manufacturing plant. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai’s Mega Manufacturing Plant is working on four core principles for the next 20 years under the initiative – My Place My Pride (MPMP). Hyundai says the aim is to still pride in minds of Hyundai employees and align their goals and skills with that of the company. The company also says that Safety Ambassador, Quality Marshal, Weight Reduction, Cost Reduction, Work Place Cleanliness, Morale Captain are the six pillars of the My Place My Pride initiative.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch is Driving The Wearables Market Growth, And is The Most Popular Watch in Asia
- BCCI Wants India-Pakistan Game Rescheduled, Slams “Mindless” Asia Cup Fixture
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified into Range Rover Evoque for Rs 6 Lakh, Looks Real [Video]
- No One Wanted to Sit Next to a 'Messy' Old Lady in Mumbai Local. She Turned Out to Be a Star.
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...