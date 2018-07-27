Hyundai Completes 20 Years in India, To Roll Out Electric SUV by 2020

Hyundai's manufacturing Plant. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai's 20 year journey in India. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai's manufacturing plant. (Image: Hyundai)

Aerial view of Hyundai's manufacturing plant. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai is celebrating 20 years of production and sales in the country. As a part of this vision to move forward, Hyundai has announced that its Sriperumbudur based manufacturing plant is ready for the future and plans to meet the safety and emission norms in advance before the mandatory industry implementation in 2019. Hyundai says their manufacturing Plant has adopted Futuristic Technologies to produce vehicles. Hyundai also says that their plant achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest Indian Automobile manufacturer to roll out 8 millionth car in 19 years 9 months.Hyundai’s manufacturing plant is spread across a total area of 535 acres is equipped with over 590 – Generation 4 robots, quality and testing capabilities. According to Hyundai, there is running at almost 100 percent capacity. The company said it will increase production capacity from 7.13 lakh units to 7.50 lakh units in 2019. To align with the government’s vision of bringing electric vehicles to India, Hyundai says they are gearing up to produce electric vehicles at their smart plant.Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "The Hyundai Motor future ready plant is a true expression of manufacturing excellence. Our journey in India started with Santro equipped with Multi-Fuel Injection and Bharat Stage - II technologies, the first in the industry and today through our Smart and Value engineering we have been producing the most Iconic and awarded cars from our plant. As a young and dynamic brand, Hyundai has implemented Smart Manufacturing 4.0 Practices with focus on Digitalization, Big Data and Data Analytics to produce superior and Zero Defect Cars with Robust and Fool-Proof Quality Checks and Assurance Systems. At our plant, the seamless synergy between human intelligence and precision of machine is a combination of science and arts to create the finest cars that are loved by the customers across the world." He also added, “As we look forward to the journey of next 20 Years, we will strengthen our commitment to the Indian market by launching 8 new products between 2018 - 2020 including and an Electric SUV."As per Hyundai, their Smart Plan captures over 1.2 billion data points, across the manufacturing processes to prevent and pre-empt errors for producing vehicles up to quality standards and ensuring safety of the plant. The plant also has 100 Weld Automation along with flexibility which allows 5 models to be produced in a single line.Hyundai’s Chennai plant has been awarded as the number one performing overseas plant amongst the HMC group with 'The Platinum Award for Excellence 2017' and 'Plant Safety Award 2017'. The Hyundai Motor Plant is said to come with robust quality checks like 'Hyundai Integrated Vehicle Inspection Systems' and 'Hyundai Integrated Power -Train inspection Systems' for Full Proof Systems and three Stage Inspection at Factory, Pre Delivery Inspection and Delivery for complete quality assurance.Hyundai says they are conscious of the environment and as a result, their plant focuses on ‘Green Manufacturing’ and ‘Self Sustainable Resources’. The plant has four ponds spread across 15 acres for rainwater harvesting. Also, Hyundai has installed LED Retrofit Bulbs which have not only brought down the energy consumption but have saved the plant over Rs 13 crore per year in electricity bills.Hyundai’s Mega Manufacturing Plant is working on four core principles for the next 20 years under the initiative – My Place My Pride (MPMP). Hyundai says the aim is to still pride in minds of Hyundai employees and align their goals and skills with that of the company. The company also says that Safety Ambassador, Quality Marshal, Weight Reduction, Cost Reduction, Work Place Cleanliness, Morale Captain are the six pillars of the My Place My Pride initiative.