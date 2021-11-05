Hyundai Concept Seven SUV Teased Ahead of Unveil at AutoMobility LA This Month

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed teaser images of the sleek and spacious SEVEN, an all-electric SUV concept to be fully unveiled at AutoMobility LA later this month.

Seven hints at a new SUV model coming to the IONIQ family, the company’s dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand. The teased images reveal a form following function design that dares to diverge from traditions of the internal combustion engine era. SEVEN’s lighting architecture is defined by Parametric Pixels, IONIQ’s unique design identity connecting analog with digital emotions.

SEVEN’s interior suggests a premium and personalized lounge ambience, deepening the space innovation that Hyundai Motor has shown with IONIQ 5. Furnishings trimmed in sustainable materials offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers.

Also Watch:

Hyundai Motor will debut SEVEN during the AutoMobility LA press conference at 9:55 a.m., November 17 (PT). Journalists can attend the conference by visiting Hyundai’s booth at the LA Convention Center or watch it digitally. SEVEN will remain on display from November 19 to 28 for the general public to view.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.