Hyundai Creta 1 Million Edition Launched in Brazil, Could it Come to India?

Hyundai Creta 1 million edition interiors. (Photo: Hyundai Brazil)

The Hyundai Creta is a popular car not only in India but also in Brazil, and to commemorate the production of 1 million vehicles at their Piracicaba, Sao Paulo plant, Hyundai has launched new limited edition version of the Hyundai Creta. The car comes with a few changes on the inside as well as the outside will be limited to a production run of just 2000 units. These will be produced alongside the Hyundai HB20 and the HB20S models which are sold in Brazil, which get a limited production run of 1200 units each, taking the total number of 1 million editions to 4500 units.As for the changes in the Hyundai Creta, the car now comes with the provision of the Hyundai Smart Band which not only acts as a fitness band that can count your steps, calories burnt, show phone notifications and alarms, it can also be used as a remote key which enhances the overall experience of using the keyless entry system. This band is currently offered in the Indian market with the top-spec Creta SX(O) variant.Other changes include the addition of LED DRL, projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, dark accents on the grill as well as limited edition specific badging on the fenders. Inside, the door sills get the same insignia and the leather seats have been given a new beige shade along with the addition of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.On the mechanical front, the Creta 1 million edition remains unchanged and will be offered with the 1.6-litre petrol engine along with the 6-speed automatic transmission setup. And given the fact that Hyundai has also completed 20 years in the Indian market, it cannot be ruled out that the limited edition offering car can be considered as a probable launch during the upcoming festive season.