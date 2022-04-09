Hyundai Creta 2022 Variants Explained: Price, Mileage, Features, Colours and More

The South Korean automaker, Hyundai, has dominated the Indian car market with many of its creations, among which, is one of its best-selling cars - Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Creta, ever since the launch, has been selling like hot cakes in the country and has claimed many happy customers who got the chance to put their hands behind its wheels. The SUV manufactured by Hyundai offers multiple variants making it easier for car buffs to pick the one that suits their demands the most.

If you are one such buyer who is pondering over buying the Hyundai Creta, then we are here to guide you on your journey from the showroom to your garage. In this article, we will throw light on various models of the Hyundai Creta on the basis of not just powertrain but other features as well. So, sit back, relax, and start choosing.

The Hyundai Creta disperses into 16 variants after rolling from the production line to the dealership. These variants are E, SX, SX Executive, SX (Optional) Turbo Dual tone, SX IVT, E Diesel, EX, EX Diesel, S, S Diesel, SX Diesel, SX IVT, SX (Optional) IVT, SX (Optional) Diesel, SX (Optional) Turbo, and SX Executive Diesel. These variants differ on the basis of powertrain pulling the SUV, fuel option, gearbox option, and feature-laden interiors.

If you are somebody who is looking for performance in the car, rather than features, the variants like Hyundai Creta E, Hyundai Creta S, and Hyundai Creta EX are viable options. The variants offer two options in fuels – petrol and diesel – and are also equipped with hordes of assistive technologies, including rear parking camera (Hyundai Creta S), Speed and Impact-sensing door locks (Hyundai E, EX), and Tyre Pressure Monitor (Hyundai Creta E, EX, and S). In these variants, you will not find gearbox options. If you are someone who seeks automatic transmission, then variants such as Hyundai SX and Hyundai SX (O) can offer it to you.

With options in transmission, the two variants – SX and SX (O) – also offer a wide array of features and tech that makes the driving experience as smooth as possible. This includes Hill-start assist, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) system, Puddle Lamps, Air Purifier, and Traction Control Modes.

The top-end trim of the Hyundai Creta, SX (O), also provides its passengers and driver with leather upholstery inside the car and an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system. Moreover, customers can enjoy sitting in the car for long as the Hyundai Creta SX (O) also comes with front ventilated seats.

The price for these variants starts from Rs.10 lakh and goes up to Rs.17 lakh. Depending on the usage and requirements, one can choose from any variant listed above.

