Hyundai Creta Becomes Best-Selling SUV in India, Outsells Kia Seltos in July 2020 Sales

The previous-gen Creta was undoubtedly one of the most popular SUVs in India. However, as new entrants such as Kia opened their act with offerings like the Seltos, the Creta badge was pushed to back seat. And Hyundai’s strategy to tackle the same seems to have paid off. After its launch in May, the Hyundai Creta has become the best-selling SUV in India in the month of July.

Ranking fourth in the overall auto sales in India, the Hyundai Creta outsold its cousin, Kia Seltos by a huge margin. Hyundai sold 11,549 units of the car last month while Kia sold just 8,270 units of the Seltos.

In its new generation, the Hyundai Creta come with a host of features. The Blue Link feature that debuted on the Venue compact SUV comes with added functionalities in the new Creta. This lets the owner control several in-car functions by using a smartphone or a smartwatch. Functions including remotely starting the car, live tracking and real-time traffic information among others.

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The car comes with three driving modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that are meant to optimise driving across different terrains.